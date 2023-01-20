ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Tyrese Haliburton injury: When the Pacers guard hopes to return

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

UPDATE: During a halftime interview on the Pacers' Bally broadcast, Tyrese Haliburton indicated his elbow injury is holding him back more than his knee at this point.

"My knee feels perfectly fine," Haliburton said. "I’m starting to run, get my conditioning in. Trying to get my arm back so I can dribble and things like that.”

ORIGINAL: Tyrese Haliburton hopes he can return to the Indiana Pacers at the start of February.

The guard joined J.J. Redick's podcast and offered an update on the elbow and knee injuries that have kept him out since Jan. 11.

"Getting stronger every day, feeling better every day," he said, adding that started running this week and that the elbow is taking a little longer to heal.

'You guys both need to be ready': How Pacers are balancing minutes for their big men

Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points and an NBA-leading 10.2 assists in 40 games. He went down on a drive against the New York Knicks on Jan. 11, and the Pacers haven't won since, losing five in a row.

Indiana has six more games in January, starting with Friday night in Denver.

The original two-week timetable had Haliburton being re-evaluated before the Pacers' game against Milwaukee on Jan. 27.

Redick made a case for Haliburton making the NBA All-Star team, and the third-year guard agreed.

"I feel like I've had a successful season," he said, noting that the Pacers have reached their projected wins total in the first half of the year. "I feel like I I've had an impact."

