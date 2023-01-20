ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment Therapy

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This TikToker’s “Earthship” Home Is Going Viral Because It’s Both Beautiful and Incredibly Eco-Friendly

Living a more sustainable lifestyle is difficult when you’re a homeowner. Gas, electricity, and water not only create larger carbon footprints, but it can be extremely expensive to make the switch to more sustainable utility alternatives. But one TikTok user just showed off her sustainable “Earthship” home that is completely off-grid and even heats and cools itself.
Apartment Therapy

Yes, You Can Make Plug-In Pendant and Sconce Cords Look Pretty Without Hiding Them — Here’s How

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Anyone renting — or anyone who isn’t down for electrical work, for that matter — knows the struggle of properly lighting a home. While many designers sing the praises of direct and task lighting (table lamps, floor lamps, wall-mounted sconces), the fact remains that sometimes you need quality overhead lighting, especially for areas like kitchens and dining rooms, where you’d like to be able to properly see what you’re doing. If your home isn’t equipped with enough electrical boxes though, you’re forced into thinking of creative solutions.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A One-Bedroom Apartment Sneaks in a Nursery with This Cute and Clever Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Small space dwellers are no strangers to creative solutions for making the most out of their square footage. And that seems to go double for small space dwellers with kids, who need to carve out room for multiple family members to be able to relax, play, and sleep safely.
BROOKLYN, NY
Apartment Therapy

This TikToker Used Fabric Dye to Customize Her Bathroom In an Unconventional Way

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Beaded curtains likely bring back memories of your teenage bedroom, especially if you were a ‘90s teen. One TikToker took inspiration from the throwback click-clack of beads from a bygone era, creating her very own DIY beaded curtains that look decidedly cool in her grown-up bathroom.
Apartment Therapy

How to Actually Get Started on a Home Project This Year (and Keep at It!)

Stephanie is a writer, editor, and full-time dog petter. As Apartment Therapy’s Cleaning & Organizing Editor, she covers all the ways to make your home sparkle with decluttering tricks, cleaning tips, and organizational hacks. Stephanie holds degrees in English and journalism from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She lives in Hawaiʻi with her husband and dog.
Apartment Therapy

H&M Home’s Spring Collection Is Full Of Breezy Pops of Color

It might be the middle of winter, but H&M Home is already looking ahead to warmer spring days. The company recently announced its spring 2023 home collection, which arrived in stores and online on January 5. “Brighter days are upon us with organic shapes, harmonious patterns, and hues ranging from...
Apartment Therapy

A Gorgeous Dutch Home Makes the Case for Adding Walls

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Linda van Houts, Marc van de Ven, kids Dexter and Stella, and Micky the cat Location: Eindhoven, Netherlands. Size: 1895 square feet.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $475, One-Week Redo Turns an Uninviting Living Room into a Cozy Hangout Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Although almost any paint color can look chic in the right context, it is true that some people have certain colors they just don’t jibe with. For homeowner Shanna Roberts, it’s the “buttercup yellow” that the front of her home was painted when she moved in in November 2022.
Apartment Therapy

TikTok Has Discovered an Easy DIY Antidote to Harsh Overhead Lighting

Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
Apartment Therapy

The Elaborate Playmobil Dollhouse That Taught Me to Love Victorian Homes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The year is 2000, and it is Christmas Eve: I am blissfully asleep and waiting for Santa to shimmy down my home’s non-existent chimney, take two to three bites of the cookies we’d laid out for him on a Rudolph-themed plate, and place my perfectly-wrapped presents below the tree.
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy