This TikToker and Goodwill Employee Thrifted Almost Everything in Her ’90s-Inspired Condo
While some might view ‘90s-inspired decor as dated, others are all about embracing the decade’s neon hues and endless supply of kitsch. Carolyn Becker, a Maryland resident and communication manager at Goodwill, lands in the latter camp, recently sharing photos of her “Saved by the Bell”-inspired condo with Washingtonian.
This TikToker’s “Earthship” Home Is Going Viral Because It’s Both Beautiful and Incredibly Eco-Friendly
Living a more sustainable lifestyle is difficult when you’re a homeowner. Gas, electricity, and water not only create larger carbon footprints, but it can be extremely expensive to make the switch to more sustainable utility alternatives. But one TikTok user just showed off her sustainable “Earthship” home that is completely off-grid and even heats and cools itself.
Joanna Gaines Shares How She Crafted the Perfect “Moody” Kitchen In the Waco Castle
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
This TikToker Turned Her Window Into a Kaleidoscope, and It Looks So Mesmerizing
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When content creator Maya Symone found her windows left her a bit too exposed, she didn’t put up blinds nor curtains. Instead, she put up something surprisingly better: art.
Yes, You Can Make Plug-In Pendant and Sconce Cords Look Pretty Without Hiding Them — Here’s How
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Anyone renting — or anyone who isn’t down for electrical work, for that matter — knows the struggle of properly lighting a home. While many designers sing the praises of direct and task lighting (table lamps, floor lamps, wall-mounted sconces), the fact remains that sometimes you need quality overhead lighting, especially for areas like kitchens and dining rooms, where you’d like to be able to properly see what you’re doing. If your home isn’t equipped with enough electrical boxes though, you’re forced into thinking of creative solutions.
Joanna Gaines’ Garden Cottage Is Apothecary Perfection
A Custom Kitchen and Cool Partition in This 355-Square-Foot Polish Apartment Make a Killer First Impression
Adrienne loves architecture, design, cats, science fiction and watching Star Trek. In the past 10 years she's called home: a van, a former downtown store in small town Texas and a studio apartment rumored to have once been owned by Willie Nelson. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if...
This Renter Added Warm Paint Colors to Spice Up a Dated Apartment
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Deborah Rouse and Yoki, my 5 year-old rescue Terrier/Chihuahua mix. Location: Silver Spring, Maryland. Type of home: Apartment. Size: 900 square feet.
Before and After: A One-Bedroom Apartment Sneaks in a Nursery with This Cute and Clever Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Small space dwellers are no strangers to creative solutions for making the most out of their square footage. And that seems to go double for small space dwellers with kids, who need to carve out room for multiple family members to be able to relax, play, and sleep safely.
The one change that didn’t work: I started baking sourdough – and discovered my obsessive side
I was getting up at 6am to meet the demands of a yeast culture I could never bend to my will. It was a relief to finally give up trying
The Sleek, Compact Hand Vac That AT Readers Love Is on Sale for Just $28 — Here’s Where to Snag It
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
This TikToker Used Fabric Dye to Customize Her Bathroom In an Unconventional Way
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Beaded curtains likely bring back memories of your teenage bedroom, especially if you were a ‘90s teen. One TikToker took inspiration from the throwback click-clack of beads from a bygone era, creating her very own DIY beaded curtains that look decidedly cool in her grown-up bathroom.
How to Actually Get Started on a Home Project This Year (and Keep at It!)
Stephanie is a writer, editor, and full-time dog petter. As Apartment Therapy’s Cleaning & Organizing Editor, she covers all the ways to make your home sparkle with decluttering tricks, cleaning tips, and organizational hacks. Stephanie holds degrees in English and journalism from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She lives in Hawaiʻi with her husband and dog.
This Totally Wireless TV Sounds Like a Dream, Except for One Big Design Flaw
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange. Follow. published Yesterday. Among a handful of home gadgets and technology...
H&M Home’s Spring Collection Is Full Of Breezy Pops of Color
It might be the middle of winter, but H&M Home is already looking ahead to warmer spring days. The company recently announced its spring 2023 home collection, which arrived in stores and online on January 5. “Brighter days are upon us with organic shapes, harmonious patterns, and hues ranging from...
A Gorgeous Dutch Home Makes the Case for Adding Walls
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Linda van Houts, Marc van de Ven, kids Dexter and Stella, and Micky the cat Location: Eindhoven, Netherlands. Size: 1895 square feet.
Before and After: A $475, One-Week Redo Turns an Uninviting Living Room into a Cozy Hangout Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Although almost any paint color can look chic in the right context, it is true that some people have certain colors they just don’t jibe with. For homeowner Shanna Roberts, it’s the “buttercup yellow” that the front of her home was painted when she moved in in November 2022.
TikTok Has Discovered an Easy DIY Antidote to Harsh Overhead Lighting
Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
This LEGO Fridge Has a Working Ice Dispenser, and You Have To See It
We’d open it all the time even if we’re not hungry or bored. LEGO master builder and TikTok content creator @masterbuilder_alec has gone viral on the social media platform, thanks to his microscale model of a refrigerator with a fully-functioning ice dispenser. In a video that now has...
The Elaborate Playmobil Dollhouse That Taught Me to Love Victorian Homes
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The year is 2000, and it is Christmas Eve: I am blissfully asleep and waiting for Santa to shimmy down my home’s non-existent chimney, take two to three bites of the cookies we’d laid out for him on a Rudolph-themed plate, and place my perfectly-wrapped presents below the tree.
