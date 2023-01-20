Read full article on original website
Related
‘He doesn’t care’: Rishi Sunak is failing nurses and NHS, say voters in Stoke
Rishi Sunak should pour money and staff into the “crippled” NHS, and reward striking nurses with better pay, Conservative 2019 voters from a “red wall” constituency have said. Stoke-on-Trent residents in a focus group organised by More in Common for the Guardian described the health service...
Nearly half of asylum seekers facing removal from UK to Rwanda are married
Survey contradicts Priti Patel’s claims that people crossing Channel are ‘not genuine’ asylum seekers
A moment that changed me: three schoolboy truants convinced me to become a teacher
The day I attended my interview for a job teaching at a challenging north London comprehensive school hadn’t begun in a particularly surprising way. I knew the score: prospective teachers are expected to take a lesson, then are given a tour of the school by student prefects and, finally, interviewed by the headteacher. It wasn’t until after I’d completed my morning teaching that things started to take an unconventional turn.
Comments / 0