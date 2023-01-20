Read full article on original website
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
China's Xi wants to use capitalism to save communism. Biden, West must not take the bait
China's Xi sent a vice premier on a charm offensive to Davos last week for the World Economic Forum. The goal? To lure investment from the West back to China. Let investors beware.
20 GOP-led states sue Biden administration over new migration plan
Twenty GOP-led states have filed a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's recently unveiled plan to stymie irregular migration, saying it illegally creates a pathway into the country.
Data security: Who is responsible for protecting cyber America?
The U.S. cybersecurity apparatus has three pieces, with the federal, state and private sectors each handling their own issues while trying to provide support to one another.
The AP Interview: Pope Francis: 'Homosexuality not a crime'
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church. “Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis...
Nearly half of asylum seekers facing removal from UK to Rwanda are married
Survey contradicts Priti Patel’s claims that people crossing Channel are ‘not genuine’ asylum seekers
Survey shows lack of Holocaust awareness in the Netherlands
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — A Jewish group that commissioned a survey on Holocaust awareness in the Netherlands said Wednesday that the results show “a disturbing lack of awareness of key historical facts about the Holocaust,” prompting calls for better education in the nation that was home to diarist Anne Frank and her family.
The AP Interview: Pope on health, critics and future papacy
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says he hasn’t even considered issuing norms to regulate future papal resignations and plans to continue for as long as he can as bishop of Rome, despite a wave of attacks by some top-ranked cardinals and bishops. In his first interview since...
Japan and North Korea sound warning as deadly cold snap sweeps across Asia
Extreme weather kills at least one person in Japan and more than 100 in Afghanistan while parts of China hit record low temperatures
