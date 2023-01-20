ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Reveille

Déjà vu: Late rally not enough to end LSU men’s hoops losing streak

Though the season isn’t close to over, it certainly feels that way. Once again LSU didn’t appear competitive in a game it had a realistic chance to do so, facing off against the only SEC team it had previously beaten in Arkansas. And the first half may have been the worst the team has looked at any time this season.
LSU Reveille

Angel Reese breaks consecutive double-double record in 89-51 win over Alabama

Monday night marked another great day for the LSU women’s basketball team. Not only did the Tigers pick up their 20th win of the season, improving their record to 20-0, but Angel Reese broke Sylvia Fowles’ consecutive double-double record. The sophomore forward finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, marking her 20th straight double-double performance in an 89-51 win over Alabama.
LSU Reveille

This Week In Baton Rouge: Climbing, Karaoke, Arbor Day

To kick off restaurant week in Baton Rouge, City Slice will be serving three-course meals for $25 per person. Choose from a selection of menu items included in the special. This deal lasts until Jan. 27, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 124 W. Chimes St. Go take advantage of this deal while it lasts.
LSU Reveille

On 50-year anniversary of the landmark ruling, Baton Rouge protesters rally for abortion rights in post-Roe world

Lifelong Baton Rouge resident Nancy Davis and her fiancé were overjoyed when they saw her positive pregnancy test in the summer. Then she found out at her first doctor’s appointment that her baby would be born without a skull and wouldn’t survive. Just a week earlier, a trigger law had gone into effect in Louisiana, banning abortions except in cases where the pregnant person’s life is in danger or if the baby won’t survive.
