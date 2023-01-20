Read full article on original website
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Reveille
Déjà vu: Late rally not enough to end LSU men’s hoops losing streak
Though the season isn’t close to over, it certainly feels that way. Once again LSU didn’t appear competitive in a game it had a realistic chance to do so, facing off against the only SEC team it had previously beaten in Arkansas. And the first half may have been the worst the team has looked at any time this season.
LSU Reveille
Angel Reese breaks consecutive double-double record in 89-51 win over Alabama
Monday night marked another great day for the LSU women’s basketball team. Not only did the Tigers pick up their 20th win of the season, improving their record to 20-0, but Angel Reese broke Sylvia Fowles’ consecutive double-double record. The sophomore forward finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, marking her 20th straight double-double performance in an 89-51 win over Alabama.
LSU Reveille
Faculty Senate questions LSU Athletics on 'secretive' nature, ethics of sports betting partnership
A presentation Monday to the Faculty Senate by LSU Athletics on its partnership with sports betting site Caesar’s Sportsbook drew sharp criticism from the school’s faculty representatives, who said they were left out of the deal making process and questioned the ethics of a gambling company sponsoring a school in the first place.
LSU Reveille
LSU president comments on rape charges brought against men in case of LSU student Madison Brooks
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested four people amid an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, who died earlier this month after being struck by a vehicle, according to the WBRZ Investigative Unit. Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape, according to...
LSU Reveille
This Week In Baton Rouge: Climbing, Karaoke, Arbor Day
To kick off restaurant week in Baton Rouge, City Slice will be serving three-course meals for $25 per person. Choose from a selection of menu items included in the special. This deal lasts until Jan. 27, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 124 W. Chimes St. Go take advantage of this deal while it lasts.
LSU Reveille
Report: Reggie's in Tigerland has alcohol license suspended amid Madison Brooks investigation
Reggie's Bar in Tigerland had its alcohol license suspended Tuesday amid the investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, according to WAFB. Four men were arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the investigation. Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape, according to WBRZ. Two...
LSU Reveille
On 50-year anniversary of the landmark ruling, Baton Rouge protesters rally for abortion rights in post-Roe world
Lifelong Baton Rouge resident Nancy Davis and her fiancé were overjoyed when they saw her positive pregnancy test in the summer. Then she found out at her first doctor’s appointment that her baby would be born without a skull and wouldn’t survive. Just a week earlier, a trigger law had gone into effect in Louisiana, banning abortions except in cases where the pregnant person’s life is in danger or if the baby won’t survive.
LSU Reveille
Album Spotlight: Local band Shipwrecked's new album 'On My Own'
Local legend, Shipwrecked, released its second album titled “On My Own” on Jan. 13, 2023 to an eagerly awaiting legion of fans in the Baton Rouge area. The album hones in on teenage angst and enough emo energy to make you feel like you are in the Midwest.
