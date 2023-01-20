BREAKING: Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

Steph Curry is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, they will be without their best player, as Steph Curry has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry (hip) ruled out Friday."

The Warriors lost 121-118 to the Boston Celtics in overtime on Thursday, so Friday's game is the second night of a back-to-back.

Curry had 29 points, four rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in the loss to the Celtics.

He is currently averaging an outstanding 29.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range.

The Warriors enter the night with a 22-23 record in 45 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but just 5-18 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center.

Earlier this season, the Warriors beat the Cavs 106-101 (at home), and Curry had 40 points, four rebounds and five assists.

The Cavs come into the matchup tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 28-18 in 46 games and have gone 6-4 in their last ten.

At home, the Cavs are unbelievable, with a 19-4 record in the 23 games they have hosted in Ohio.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018, but they appear likely to end the drought in 2023.