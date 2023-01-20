ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Vrabel provides update Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator search

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessee Titans have a general manager. Now it's time to find an offensive coordinator.

The Titans f ired offensive coordinator Todd Downing on Jan. 9 after he led one of the worst offenses in the NFL, averaging the fifth-fewest points and third-fewest yards per game in 2022. Titans coach Mike Vrabel and new general manager Ran Carthon will be tasked with replacing Downing and revitalizing a Titans offense that just two years ago averaged more than 30 points per game and nearly 400 yards per game.

"I would say the process is going well," Vrabel said Friday, after Carthon was introduced as GM. "I’m excited with the numerous people we’ve been able to meet and interview. The bulk of my time has been doing that since the season’s ended. Nothing really new to report but we have some spots to fill."

Vrabel later added: "We have to score some points."

TITANS NEW GM ON MIKE VRABEL: Ran Carthon's first priority as Tennessee Titans GM? Start with Mike Vrabel

THE MAYOR: Tennessee Titans needed right fit in a GM. Ran Carthon may be just that | Estes

ANALYSIS: What Ran Carthon's 49ers past tells us about his Tennessee Titans future

There will be plenty of competition in the offensive coordinator market this offseason. The Titans are one of 10 teams in the market for a coordinator, including three teams that made the playoffs this season and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Vrabel said before he fired Downing that one of his goals for the Titans this offseason was to add more team speed. Carthon comes to the Titans from the San Francisco 49ers, a team that has thrived offensively in recent years despite uncertainty at quarterback because of a dominant rushing attack, consistency on the offensive line and efficient connections between passers and pass catchers.

In addition to offensive coordinator, the Titans also have staff vacancies at offensive line coach and cornerbacks coach. Vrabel fired offensive line coach Keith Carter and cornerbacks coach Anthony Midget along with Downing following the end of a regular season that finished with seven straight losses to miss the playoffs.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mike Vrabel provides update Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator search

