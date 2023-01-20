ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

It hosted everyone from Elvis to the Jackson 5, now this Louisiana landmark is being honored

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8qOs_0kLlxBJF00

The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail is set to honor the musical contributions that the Monroe Civic Center has made over five decades in the region.

The Monroe Civic Center will be honored with a marker on the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail at noon Saturday with an unveiling and concert at the Jack Howard Theatre, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe.

Built in 1965, the 7,600-seat arena attracted some of the biggest names in entertainment to Northeast Louisiana. The 2,200-seated Jack Howard Theatre hosted concerts by a variety of top-name musical acts such as Elvis Presley, James Brown, Mahalia Jackson, the Jackson Five, B.J. Thomas, and Three Dog Night, from the late-1960s to mid-1970s.

There's been a lot of work to highlight local artists that have been homegrown in the Twin Cities or have headlined at the Monroe Civic Center, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis said.

"This is a way to memorialize all of those and there's been a lot of hard work being put into this year," Ellis said. "But the [Northeast Louisiana] Music Trail marker will honor several performers that have stopped at the Monroe Civic Center over the last 55 years. This is an awesome way to bring attention to a historic landmark in our city and the ultimate dream is to make the [Monroe] Civic Center and the Jack Howard Theatre the premier singer-songwriter venue off the I-20."

Other acts that have graced the stage of the Jack Howard Theatre includes Bob Dylan, Prince, Ike and Tina Turner, Willie Nelson, Jerry Lee Lewis, Willie and Loretta Lynn, just to name a few.

The Civic Center will be the eight induction into the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail. The trail honors legendary talent with commemorative markers in their hometowns throughout Northeast Louisiana. Other artists honored on the trail include Country Hall of Famers Fred Carter, Jr. and Webb Pierce, Gene King, Po' Henry and Tookie, and Gov. Jimmie Davis.

The concert following the marker dedication will include local talents Josh Madden and Josh Love. Food and beverages will be provided by Johnny's Pizza and the Biedenharn Coca-Cola Museum.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinson and on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

Comments / 1

Larry Fisher
3d ago

What hurts this historical location is, it's in one of the most dangerous cities in Louisiana. It's sad that crime surrounds this place.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

NELA Music Trail unveils newest marker at Monroe Civic Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe recognized many artists who performed at the Monroe Civic Center over the last several decades on Saturday. The celebration began inside the Jack Howard Theatre and proceeded outside in front of the center on Jan. 21, 2023. Supporters and former concert attendees...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Community reactions to downtown Monroe plans

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a community engagement meeting to get feedback on their strategic master plan for Downtown Monroe. They outlined a one-year, five-year, and ten-year plan for the city to help revitalize downtown. The one-year plan puts an emphasis on activating a river market...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston High celebrates ’22 football season with banquet

The Ruston High Bearcats officially concluded the 2022 season with a banquet to honor the 12-2 season, State-Runner Up, District 2-5A Championship team with hundreds of supports in attendance. “I think this was very well representative of our togetherness as a team and football program,” Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A place where quality is never compromised

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Off Highway 165, just past the turn to ULM, sits The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill. “Well, I think the natural attraction is to people in general that I felt there was a serious need for this style of restaurant in 2009. Here near ULM, on 165,” said owner Joey Trappey.
MONROE, LA
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Buc-ee's in Ruston is going to be wild

Growing up I was part of a Stuckey’s family. When the eight of us traveled, we packed our drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Sometimes we would stop at a Stuckey’s. Loved those pecan log rolls and the shakes were scrumptious. Those were good times. There were more than 350...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

More diseased deer found in north Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed last week that five additional suspected cases of Chronic Wasting Disease were discovered in deer in Tensas Parish. According to LDWF, two bucks and three does were harvested on private land, raising the number of CWD-positive cases reported in Tensas Parish to...
TENSAS PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mother allegedly discovers narcotics in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card; calls authorities

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Kenny Lane in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, the caller advised deputies that she found methamphetamine and glass pipes while searching in her daughter’s […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Lincoln Prep pulls request to LPSB

Thursday night’s special-called Lincoln Parish School Board meeting likely set a record. In a meeting that had only one item on the agenda that was amended to remove that item, the LPSB met for only 3:12 before the meeting adjourned at the Lincoln Parish Schools Central Office meeting room.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KTBS

Louisiana man survives after fentanyl overdose

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fentanyl. It's a highly addictive drug found all over the country and in our own backyard. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the chemicals are from China. Then, Mexican cartels are mass producing fentanyl, which is trafficked to the United States. Just two milligrams can kill you.
WEST MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies: Ouachita Parish traffic stop lands man in jail for possessing over 110 pounds of narcotics

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a 2019 Honda Passport striking the white line of the roadway as they conducted a traffic stop on the Millhaven exit. Deputies went on to stop the Honda Passport on Interstate […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
The News-Star

The News-Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy