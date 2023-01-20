It hosted everyone from Elvis to the Jackson 5, now this Louisiana landmark is being honored

The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail is set to honor the musical contributions that the Monroe Civic Center has made over five decades in the region.

The Monroe Civic Center will be honored with a marker on the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail at noon Saturday with an unveiling and concert at the Jack Howard Theatre, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe.

Built in 1965, the 7,600-seat arena attracted some of the biggest names in entertainment to Northeast Louisiana. The 2,200-seated Jack Howard Theatre hosted concerts by a variety of top-name musical acts such as Elvis Presley, James Brown, Mahalia Jackson, the Jackson Five, B.J. Thomas, and Three Dog Night, from the late-1960s to mid-1970s.

There's been a lot of work to highlight local artists that have been homegrown in the Twin Cities or have headlined at the Monroe Civic Center, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis said.

"This is a way to memorialize all of those and there's been a lot of hard work being put into this year," Ellis said. "But the [Northeast Louisiana] Music Trail marker will honor several performers that have stopped at the Monroe Civic Center over the last 55 years. This is an awesome way to bring attention to a historic landmark in our city and the ultimate dream is to make the [Monroe] Civic Center and the Jack Howard Theatre the premier singer-songwriter venue off the I-20."

Other acts that have graced the stage of the Jack Howard Theatre includes Bob Dylan, Prince, Ike and Tina Turner, Willie Nelson, Jerry Lee Lewis, Willie and Loretta Lynn, just to name a few.

The Civic Center will be the eight induction into the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail. The trail honors legendary talent with commemorative markers in their hometowns throughout Northeast Louisiana. Other artists honored on the trail include Country Hall of Famers Fred Carter, Jr. and Webb Pierce, Gene King, Po' Henry and Tookie, and Gov. Jimmie Davis.

The concert following the marker dedication will include local talents Josh Madden and Josh Love. Food and beverages will be provided by Johnny's Pizza and the Biedenharn Coca-Cola Museum.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinson and on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.