WATCH: Jennifer Coolidge’s hilarious first TikTok with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Coolidge is known for her fun personality and funny moments, and now that the acclaimed actress has decided to join TikTok, she is giving a hilarious interpretation of Jennifer Lopez ’s song ‘Jenny From The Block.’

Coolidge made her TikTok debut by reciting Lopez’s hit song as a poem, taking her time to say the lyrics of the song with dramatic pauses in between. Fans of the actress were even more surprised when Lopez herself appeared on the video. “I like that. I really really like that,” J.Lo says to Coolidge.

The two Hollywood stars worked together in Lopez’s latest film ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ becoming fast friends and posing together during the red carpet of the highly anticipated premiere.

It is no secret that Coolidge has been gaining tremendous popularity and success during the last years, recently with her performance in HBO’s ‘The White Lotus,’ becoming the queen of viral moments, and solidifying her status as one of the most fan-favorite stars in the industry.

The actress recently opened up about her friendship with Ariana Grande, who she credits for revitalizing her career after starring in her ‘Thank U Next’ music video.

“I love that girl. She has so much cool. I mean, she’s at the beginning of her life and it’s like I… she is someone that is such an unusual story because she’s this very, very old person in a very young body,” the Hollywood star said to ET Canada.

She continued, “It’s really rare. I sometimes feel like I’m talking to someone ancient. Her take on things [and everything] is so advanced. I don’t really know how to explain her. I have never met anyone like her in my life.”

