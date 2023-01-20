Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Resolution to fund reservation law enforcement poised for Senate passage, other updates
The grand staircase in the Montana Capitol in Helena (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. Senate Bill 154, which drew heavy opposition...
Fairfield Sun Times
Bill aims to put federal injunction thresholds in place in Montana
The Montana state Capitol in Helena on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) Democratic senators wondered Tuesday if a bill would give the state government “immunity” from a district court judge’s restraining order if the state was not immediately notified it had been sued.
Fairfield Sun Times
Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature
Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Yellowstone County appoints Hastings to fill Stromswold’s seat
Yellowstone County District Court Judge Ashley Harada swears in Rep. Naarah Hastings, R-Billings, during a meeting on Jan. 24, 2023 (Screenshot via Community 7 Television, Billings). In the quest to appoint a new representative to fill Mallerie Stromswold’s seat in the Legislature, the Yellowstone County Commission did a lot in...
Fairfield Sun Times
Biden Document Discovery Doesn’t Add Up
Last week, CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan asked Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman why President Biden would dispatch his personal attorney, who didn’t have proper security clearance, to his Delaware home to search for classified documents. Presumably, Brennan believed that when searching for classified documents, one should have the credentials to actually read them. Brennan’s focus on who was reviewing Biden’s papers touched on a potentially interesting line of inquiry. The question hanging in the air, however, relates to the discovery that started this whole process: Why would lawyers be “packing up” Biden’s office in the Penn Biden Center in the first place?
Fairfield Sun Times
Tax mandate under ARPA overruled on appeal
(The Center Square) – A federal tax mandate has been shot down by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appellate court ruled a tax mandate tucked into the American Rescue Plan Act that would have prohibited states from using federal funds under the law to “either directly or indirectly” offset any tax decreases or delays in tax increases was unconstitutional.
Comments / 0