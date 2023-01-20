ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Julie Bowen got her stomach ‘fixed’ after twins ‘ripped it open’

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGHJs_0kLlwV2Q00

It’s a modern mommy makeover.

Julie Bowen revealed she got plastic surgery to “fix” her stomach after “Modern Family” wrapped.

“I finally got the stomach fixed. Finally, after all the years,” Bowen said on Thursday’s episode of “The View,” adding that she was pregnant with her twins — John and Gustav, now 13 — when she filmed the pilot for “Modern Family” in 2009.

“They ripped it open, the twins just ripped it,” she said, pointing to her stomach. “And I said, as soon as ‘Modern Family’ is done … I’ll get it fixed. But it was 11 years!”

Bowen, 52, said she waited for the sitcom to come to an end before getting her mommy makeover and went under the knife just days after filming the series finale in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mS9YL_0kLlwV2Q00
Julie Bowen said she had her stomach “fixed” after being pregnant with her twins.
ABC

“So 11 years later, we wrapped on Friday, and Monday, I got my [surgery],” she shared. “They went in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0b2Z_0kLlwV2Q00
Bowen compared the procedure to getting tightened up like a sneaker.
ABC

The actress didn’t specify the exact procedure she underwent but insinuated that she got a tummy tuck, explaining that she was laced up “like a sneaker” and tightened.

Bowen also discussed how being busy with her kids when she first rose to fame helped her ignore all the unwanted attention she would get from the paparazzi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dMGz_0kLlwV2Q00
Bowen had the mommy makeover just days after “Modern Family” wrapped in 2020.
©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collectio

“All I cared about was these little kids,” she said. “I didn’t even notice anything else that was going on.”

She joked, “I had a life and boobs I could tuck into my shoes. I was nursing!”

Bowen shares her twins, as well as 15-year-old son Oliver, with her ex-husband Scott Phillips. She and Phillips tied the knot in 2004 but ended things after 14 years , finalizing their divorce in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MRNH_0kLlwV2Q00
The actress, seen here in 2010, was pregnant with her twins when she filmed the sitcom’s pilot.
WireImage

Since their breakup, Bowen has kept quiet about her dating life. But the Emmy winner recently spoke about once being in love with a woman.

“I’m straight. I’ve always been straight. I was in love with a woman for a while but she didn’t love me back,” she revealed in an episode of her “Quitters” podcast in November 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ao6DC_0kLlwV2Q00
Bowen, seen here in 2022, shares three children with her ex-husband.
Variety via Getty Images

Bowen added, “She liked women but she didn’t like me in that way. It never really took off so I never really had to challenge my concept of my sexuality.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, Works Out With Massive Baby Bump At The Gym

Hilary Swank is expecting twins in April, but she’s not letting that slow her down. “Me and Da Babes workin’ out,” Hilary, 48, captioned a Jan. 21 Instagram video of her inside the gym. Set to Hollow Coves’ “Blessings,” the video showed Hilary, and her massive baby bump, working up a sweat while doing low-impact exercises on a machine. “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” added the Oscar-winning actress.
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Secretly Meet Up For Dinner Date As It's Revealed She Felt 'Blindsided' By His Other 'GMA' Affairs

So much for showing off their love. On Monday, January 23, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes attempted to keep their relationship concealed from the public — despite a previous insider's claims they would be "fully open" about their scandalous affair going forward.The suspended Good Morning America costars arrived separately at The Full Shilling bar on Pearl Street, which is just a few blocks away from Holmes' Financial District apartment in New York City, according to a news publication.T.J. HOLMES' ESTRANGED WIFE MARILEE FIEBIG SHARES CRYPTIC MESSAGE ABOUT 'WORRIED' CHILDREN AFTER 'GMA' SCANDAL IS EXPOSEDRobach carried an umbrella to protect herself...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant

Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
rolling out

Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
People

Andy Cohen Says He and Anderson Cooper Have Bonded Further Over Raising Kids as Gay Dads

Andy Cohen explains how becoming dads have brought him and Anderson Cooper closer together, as the best friends navigate lives as fathers of two Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's friendship has only gotten stronger since they've become dads. Speaking with best friend Bruce Bozzi this week on his Table for Two podcast, Cohen discussed how his bond with Cooper has strengthened since the two entered fatherhood. Cooper is dad to sons Sebastian Luke, 7 months, and Wyatt, 2, and Cohen to daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3½. "We...
Page Six

Hailey Bieber shows off new bob cut: ‘Oops’

New year, new ‘do. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber showed off her new bob cut to her more than 11 million TikTok followers. “oops 🔪👩🏼‍🍳💇🏼‍♀️,” she captioned the video, which has been liked more than 286,000 times. The clip begins with the model, 26, showing off her blue sneakers and then panning the camera to her backyard. She then flips the video, showing off her new blunt bob as she rocks a pair of shades and a black leather University of Miami jacket. Bieber’s big chop prompted fans to share how influential her style was in the comments section of her post. “Hailey...
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
Page Six

Shailene Woodley went through ‘darkest’ time after ‘s–tty’ Aaron Rodgers split

Shailene Woodley was going through the worst time in her life amid her tumultuous breakup with Aaron Rodgers last year. “It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life,” Woodley, who was filming her show “Three Women” at the time of their split, told Net-A-Porter in an interview published Monday. She added, “It was winter in New York, and my personal life was s–tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.” But the actress, 31, said she was able to channel her heartbreak into her role in the Showtime adaptation...
NEW YORK STATE
Page Six

Page Six

170K+
Followers
20K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy