FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Record-Courier
Carson City stormwater engineer receives 2023 Andy Aldax Watershed Award
The Carson Water Subconservancy District announced Robb Fellows as the 2023 winner of the Andy Aldax Carson River Watershed Award for Exemplary Service in Conservation and Protection of the Carson River Watershed. The award recognizes individuals or organizations who demonstrate a 10-plus year commitment to implementing projects that improve and...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 24, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Three new members will be joining the Library Board of Trustees 10 a.m. today. Bob Conner, Theresa Degraffendried and Kimberly Estee were appointed to three open seats on the board, joining Trustees Bonnie Rogers and Starla Doughty. The board meets at the Minden Branch on Library Lane.
2news.com
Reno Soup Week To Benefit Step2
During the event, locals can visit any participating location, purchase soup, donate to Step2 and participate in the Reno Soup Week raffle. STEP2’s newest event, Reno Soup Week, starts Sunday, January 22, 2023, and goes through Saturday, January 29, 2023.
Sierra Sun
History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future
Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
Record-Courier
Nice birding weather anticipated for Eagles & Ag
Sunny skies and temperatures around 40 degrees will provide great weather for Carson Valley’s premier four-day birding and agriculture event which takes flight on Thursday with a reception in Gardnerville. Eagles and Agriculture is celebrating its 21st birthday this week with a reception, dinner, tours and classes on photographing...
FOX Reno
Reno fire chief facing possible ethics violation after appearing in campaign commercial
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno fire chief Dave Cochran is facing a possible violation with the Nevada Ethics Commission after appearing in a political commercial while wearing a uniform last summer, according to documents recently obtained by News 4-Fox 11. This was a story first...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe agencies continue search for workforce housing solutions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Heading into the new year, affordable/workforce housing on the North Shore is top of mind for many Tahoe agencies and is set to be a topic of conversation among the Washoe County Board of Commissioners this month. The commissioners will hold a special meeting on...
2news.com
City of Reno honors Reno resident Toshiko Kato’s 105th birthday with a Mayoral Proclamation
Vice Mayor Reese and Councilmember Ebert were at the Bonanza Casino Friday to celebrate Toshiko Kato's 105th birthday. Toshiko Kato, born on January 13, 1918, is often affectionately been called “Mom” or “Grandma” by casino staff because of her caring nature. While she is not a Bonanza Casino employee, she enjoys assisting Branding Iron Café while her daughter and son-in-law play at their favorite casino.
2news.com
Pizzava's Midtown Location Celebrates Five Years
Pizzava, a local spot for pizza, is celebrating the five year anniversary of its Midtown location and the second year of its Carson City shop. The pizza place is selling large cheese pizzas for the special price of $2.99 today, only until 4 p.m. It's located at 1043 North Virginia...
Nevada Appeal
Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move
Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
2news.com
Lawyer for Former Sparks Fire Chief Demands $441,000+ in Damages
The former Sparks fire chief is demanding more than $441,000 after his lawyer says he was unfairly fired from his position. Mark Lawson was approved to be fire chief on November 28, but then resigned after the City learned Lawson was being charged with ‘serious criminal charges' in a now deleted YouTube video.
news3lv.com
Reno Public Market opens at site of former Shoppers Square
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno's first-ever public market is officially open for business. Reno Public Market, which sits on the corner of Plumb Lane and Virginia Street, takes over what was formerly known as Shoppers Square. The new gathering hall brings together a collection of...
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
abc10.com
Inside Operation Sierra Storm: The latest updates on weather in South Lake Tahoe
Clear with little in the way of wind will mean lows near freezing with patchy fog and frost possible. Lake Tahoe will have lows near 10°.
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
2news.com
New battery recycling campus coming to Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center
A new battery recycling campus is planning to make its way to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. Aqua Metals is a company who plans to provide clean lithium-ion battery recycling in a safe working environment. The five-acre campus reportedly process over 20 million pounds of lithium-ion battery material each year. They...
2 skiers sustain 'moderate-to-major injuries' in South Lake Tahoe avalanche
The skiers were airlifted to the hospital with "moderate-to-major injuries."
KOLO TV Reno
Crystal Garcia live at 5p at the grand opening celebration of the Reno Public Market
KOLO 8 News Now's Crystal Garcia live 4p at the grand opening celebration of the Reno Public Market. KOLO 8 News Now's Crystal Garcia live 4p at the grand opening celebration of the Reno Public Market. Updated: 5 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowfall records falling but not yet a ‘historic’ season at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has experienced, what has felt like, nonstop snow in January, leading people to call this a historic winter. While snowfall records have fallen this season at Truckee-Tahoe, the region still needs quite a bit more snow to match the best January on record and also winter as a whole.
