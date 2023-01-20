Aldridge ascends to prominence in role with OU hockey

It would seem as if Laker Aldridge had been destined to become a hockey player from birth.

Born in Berlin, Germany, where his father, Keith, was playing professional hockey at the time, Aldridge can’t even remember when the sport wasn’t a part of his life.

“I grew up watching my Dad play and I enjoyed watching hockey. My brothers and I grew up playing hockey,” Aldridge said.

Following an exceptional collegiate career where Keith was a finalist for the 1996 Hobey Baker Award, given annually to who is deemed to be the best NCAA men’s hockey player of the year, he played for the NHL’s Dallas Stars. He later spent three years overseas with both the Frankfurt Lions and Eisbaren Berlin and, following being signed by the New York Islanders in 2004, he finished his career with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League.

Laker was even named for the school both of his parents attended that has a long history of success in the sport of hockey, Lake Superior State University, in Michigan.

So with a family lineage directed toward the sport and an early developed love of hockey, it is no surprise that the 6-foot 180-pound Bobcat would one day pick up on the ice where his father left off.

With one notable exception, though.

While his father was a defenseman, Aldridge opted to play forward, for one basic reason.

“Growing up, I couldn’t skate backwards very well,” he joked, admitting that D-man is a “hard position to play.”

When asked when he started playing organized hockey, Aldridge couldn’t pinpoint an exact time for the simple reason that he pretty much came out of the womb with skates on.

“They put me on skates early, pretty much since day one,” he joked.

As he grew and matured, so has his game, yet despite the accolades he’s receiving so far this season, Aldridge readily admits that there are aspects of his play he needs to improve on.

“I probably have to finish more. I leave a lot of opportunities (out there),” he said.

OU Head Coach Lionel Mauron concurred with Aldridge’s assessment, but also had high praise for the star forward.

“We want to find better consistency and better habits on both sides of the puck, without taking away his creative abilities. He has started to play more intense hockey lately and it helped him a lot. I am excited to see what (type of) player he will become in his time at OU.

“He can score from anywhere and at any time. He is very good in transition and has one of the best shots in the league. He is an agitator and attracts a lot of attention on this ice. He plays with a swagger that helps our confidence as a team,” Mauron said.

While the fates all seemed to be aligned for Aldridge to become a star forward, they also intervened to take his collegiate path to Athens, where the freshman has played an integral role in setting the Bobcats on fire this season.

Heading into this weekend’s series vs. Drexel, Aldridge stands near the top of the OU leader board in all three key stats.

He is currently ranked second for the team in both goals and points, with 21 and 41, respectively. His 20 assists are good for third in that category.

If you had told Aldridge that he would be sitting near the top of the stat sheet for OU a year ago at this time, he wouldn’t have believed it.

Actually, if you had said that to him as late as last July or August, he probably still would have said you were crazy.

Having already committed to Michigan State to play hockey, Aldridge was in town this past summer to see his brother, Gunner, play for the Southern Ohio Copperheads baseball team. He liked what he saw of the Athens area and started thinking about coming to OU, instead.

“I knew the downtown was cool,” Aldridge said, explaining that he also spoke to some people during his trip to Athens, who let him know more about the team and what OU hockey meant to the city and the university.

Long story short, he thought the city and the team would be a perfect fit for him. A phone call to Mauron followed and the rest is for the history — or in Aldridge’s case with his play thus far — the record books.

“When I called Lio, I think he thought I was joking,” Aldridge said about his interest in transferring to OU and playing for the team.

Mauron mentioned that “Laker was always on our radar, but he committed to Michigan State early in the year, and we stopped keeping tabs on him. He then came for a visit over the summer to see his brother and loved campus. We were surprised to learn he was still available at the time, but once he showed interest, it was a no brainer for us.”

And Mauron is neither surprised nor disappointed in Aldridge’s freshman performance.

“Not at all, he had impressed us with his skating abilities and his strength on his edges when we were watching him last season, we knew he’d be a top player in the league, and he has delivered so far. Laker is a strong personality; we knew he’d help us compete against tough opponents. The goal he scored against Liberty on Friday was a great example of this,” the coach said.

When discussing the success he is having personally and the team is experiencing in general, the 22-year-old (who celebrated a birthday Wednesday) is candid and maybe even a little surprised.

“I’m going to be honest, I had no idea, but it’s nice,” Aldridge admitted, adding that “I was never a big scorer, I was more used to (being successful) on the penalty kill.”

As for the 19-4-1 OU team, that is currently ranked number three in the nation in the Men’s D1 American Collegiate Hockey Association computer rankings, Aldridge didn’t praise himself, but rather credited both a strong defense and an outstanding trio of goaltenders for the squad’s success this season.

He also gave a huge shout out to the Bobcats’ Hockey faithful for their unwavering support of the squad.

“It’s so much fun to play in front of them. It’s awesome. They’re a big part of our success,” he said.

As a pre-med major with an eye toward being a neurosurgeon specializing in spinal surgery, he is taking the career path of his uncle, rather than his famous father.

“I’m pretty realistic, you’ve gotta be a first rounder to make money,” Aldridge said.

So for now, Aldridge is content with being an important ingredient to OU’s winning ways all the while gaining more fans with each goal and assist.

Just as his father gave him advice about the sport (“Move your feet, get the lead out of your ***” and “It’s all about hard work” are two key quotes) while Aldridge was growing up, the rookie also has some words of wisdom to share with those who aspire to one day play the game at the collegiate level,.

“Enjoy it. At the end of the day, hockey is supposed to be fun.”

As for the freshman phenom forward, he’s taking his own advice as he continues to inch up the team’s stat chart on what he hopes will be a national championship team.

“I’m having a blast.”