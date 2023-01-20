Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Pagani shows second of five Huayra Codalungas
Pagani last summer stunned the automotive world with a unique long-tail version of the Huayra, dubbed the Codalunga, Italian for “long tail.”. The car was born from the request of two loyal customers seeking a Pagani with a streamlined design reminiscent of the grand race cars of the 1960s. The customers worked closely with the Italian marque's special projects division, known as Pagani Grandi Complicazioni, over a two-year period to arrive at the final design.
This Strange-Looking Mercedes Concept Could Camber Its Wheels On Command For Better Handling
The F 400 Carving research vehicle created by Mercedes-Benz looks like it could slice its way across the desert sands of Tatooine in a "Star Wars" movie, and had the cutting-edge driving assistance technology to do precisely that. Not all of Mercedes' concept cars can say that. In 2001, the German automaker showed off a concept car at the Tokyo Motor Show built explicitly to delve into the viability of an active camber control system with some unique tires (via Mercedes).
benzinsider.com
Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Gets a Power-Up and Sinister Look
The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe prides itself on having both the genes of a sports car and the utility of an SUV. It benefits from the luxurious features offered by Mercedes-Benz and it’s further amplified by the sportier and more aggressive styling elements as well as the high level of performance provided by Mercedes-AMG.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
The Sporty Pontiac Monte Carlo Concept Car We Wish Made Production
In 1959 and 1960, many American automakers released a "compact car" in some form or fashion in order to take on the jolly German (Volkswagen) giant and its wildly popular Beetle. In 1961, Pontiac popped out the Tempest, which had a unique flexible driveshaft (aka the "rope-drive"). However, none of...
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
The 1996 Lincoln Sentinel Was A Sleek Concept Car With Retro Flair
Ford's Lincoln division is behind some of the best-looking American cars to ever see full production. The Lincoln Continental from the 1950s and 1960s is heralded as one of the most stylish and well-designed cars ever made. Ford's designs for its own lineup are aggressive and wild like the Ford Raptor and Ford GT. Lincoln, on the other hand, takes a more restrained approach. You likely aren't going to see a Lincoln doing burnouts like a Mustang. Lincoln's current concept, the Model L100, made last year to celebrate the brand's 100th anniversary is sleek, autonomous, and looks more like a bullet train from the future than a sedan designed in Michigan.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction
Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
1 Reason the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT Trim Is Superior
Find out why the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT trim is superior to other models in the lineup. The post 1 Reason the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT Trim Is Superior appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 5 Best Small Luxury SUVS According to Edmunds
Which small luxury SUVs are the best? The experts at Edmunds picked these five. The post The 5 Best Small Luxury SUVS According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Win This 1972 Chevy Chevelle SS With More Chances As A Motorious Reader
This Chevy Chevelle has waited 50 years for a new owner!. The old-school Chevelle is a forever reigning king when it comes to the muscle car era. When one thinks back to those golden days, it's a car that likely comes to mind first. Considered a powerhouse from the factory, here we have an incredible 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has strayed far from its factory roots. Better than ever, this new version would smoke the old one out of the water in regards to performance.
WANE-TV
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That...
topgear.com
Celebrating Lamborghini's V12 engine... in a V12-powered Lambo boat
V12 Aventador meets Boaty McV12face in this enormously amusing two-vehicle setup. To quote the great Albus Dumbledore: “Where once there was before the naturally aspirated Lamborghini V12 engine, there will now be after.” At least we think that’s what he said – nobody really paid any attention to the Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff series did they? Could have got away with anything in that script.
MotorTrend Magazine
Easy 6-Speed Transmission Tunnel Cap Install for Your Classic Car
We ask a lot of our classic cars. After all, they were never designed to support the parts we're trying to transplant into them. Back in the '60s, transmissions were small, and with only three or four gears, they didn't need to be any bigger. Today one of the most popular transmissions for transplantation into our early Camaros is the Tremec Magnum six-speed. The six gears, two of them overdrives, offer the perfect blend of performance and highway manners. The big problem (pardon the pun) is that it's far larger than what GM envisioned when they designed the Camaro's transmission tunnel. You can also run into space limitations with a larger automatic transmission swap.
Carscoops
Brabus Has A New Boat With Twin 4.8-Liter V8s And 900 HP
Brabus Marine has just unveiled a new boat that would turn heads in even the most exclusive of marinas while surrounded by superyachts costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Dubbed the Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition, it aims to “redefine luxury day boating.”. As with other Brabus Shadow...
Elon Musk Reportedly Oversaw Staged Tesla Self-Driving Demo
While Tesla is credited with pioneering Autopilot and self-driving in modern automobiles, a new report indicates that initial demo may have been fabricated.
The Exclusive Drive Modes On The 2024 Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Sports Car
Chevrolet's 2024 Corvette E-Ray is a totally new direction for the brand and for sports cars as a whole. Find out about its various modes and what they do.
Carscoops
BMW M5 Shooting Brake Hearse; Now We’ve Truly Seen It All
There are a lot of unusual hearses all over the world but not many of them have the power output and exotic flair to match the pictured BMW M5-based model. The BMW M5 Shooting Brake Coupe Hearse as we may call it was spotted in Athens, Greece by Stelios Trantalidis. We don’t know for sure if it is based on a genuine M5 E60 but it looks like it judging from the bodykit. This generation was also available in five-door Touring form, but the hearse builders used the traditional four-door sedan as a donor car, getting creative with the design.
The 10 Best Modes In Tesla
Tesla vehicles are packed full of cutting-edge technology and driver-assist tools. For fun and function, here are the 10 best modes in Tesla vehicles today.
SlashGear
