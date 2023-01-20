We ask a lot of our classic cars. After all, they were never designed to support the parts we're trying to transplant into them. Back in the '60s, transmissions were small, and with only three or four gears, they didn't need to be any bigger. Today one of the most popular transmissions for transplantation into our early Camaros is the Tremec Magnum six-speed. The six gears, two of them overdrives, offer the perfect blend of performance and highway manners. The big problem (pardon the pun) is that it's far larger than what GM envisioned when they designed the Camaro's transmission tunnel. You can also run into space limitations with a larger automatic transmission swap.

4 DAYS AGO