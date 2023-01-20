ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KTVL

USPS increases price of Forever Stamps to 63 cents

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forever stamps now cost a few cents more as the U.S. Postal Service raised the price of postage services. Back in October, USPS announced it would increase the price on non-expiring stamps by three pennies to 63 cents. Other types of shipping also went up. First...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Northwest broadcasters react to the news of Bill Schonely's passing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Broadcasters past and present are reacting to the news that Bill Schonely died Saturday morning. “Where does one even begin to try to reckon with Bill’s impact upon Portland and the Pacific Northwest? Through his art he gave the city a nickname which will last forever; he became one of the most beloved persons our state as ever known," said Mike Parker, the voice of the Oregon State Beavers. "He created fans with a lexicon as colorful as anyone who has undertaken the play-by-play craft, and he was such a great gentleman off the court. We have lost a true giant.”
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout

SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
SALEM, OR

