Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
