Related
Woman Rents Son His Own Apartment After Learning That Husband Had Been Sabotaging His Job Applications to Keep Him Home
After a father secretly canceled his adult son's job applications to keep him at home to take care of his younger disabled brother, the mother, in response, rented an apartment for him to live in and encouraged him to find a job and become financially independent. Recently, she took to Reddit to explain what had happened.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Woman refuses to have a baby to please partner's picky mom: 'You don't even like me, why do you want me to have a baby?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've always wondered why some people seem so heavily invested in whether other people have children. As a woman who is child-free by choice, I have faced the wrath of many men and women who feel I am wasting my uterus by not putting a baby in it.
collective.world
Why Each Zodiac Has Been Sad For So Long
You never put effort into solving your problems. You only put effort into distracting yourself from your problems. You keep doing the same things over and over again while expecting different results. Gemini: May 21st – June 20th. You’ve been placing too much emphasis on what other people think...
collective.world
A Tarot Reader Predicts What Each Zodiac Should Expect Before February 1
You’re going to do something this week that’ll get some positive attention. It could be as small as a good hair day that gets compliments from strangers or as monumental as a surprise promotion from your boss. Either way, it feels nice to be recognized for the cool things you do, Aries.
collective.world
This is How Every Zodiac Sign Will be Affected By 2023’s ‘Retrograde Rest’
Good news, everyone: Mercury in Retrograde is officially over! As of 8:11 a.m. on January 18th, Mercury stationed direct in the sign of Capricorn, bringing a wave of relief to us all after a pretty heavy start to 2023. However, there is an even more exciting aspect to the end...
A moment that changed me: three schoolboy truants convinced me to become a teacher
The day I attended my interview for a job teaching at a challenging north London comprehensive school hadn’t begun in a particularly surprising way. I knew the score: prospective teachers are expected to take a lesson, then are given a tour of the school by student prefects and, finally, interviewed by the headteacher. It wasn’t until after I’d completed my morning teaching that things started to take an unconventional turn.
Career crisis hits home: How to support your spouse after a traumatic job loss
As American companies lay off workers, mental health experts weigh in on strategies a spouse or partner can use to help alleviate the stress of this unfortunate reality.
Getting Better by Michael Rosen review – a survivor’s manual
In March 2020, as the pandemic rumbled into our lives, the writer and former children’s laureate Michael Rosen contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalised, spending 40 days and nights in a coma. Before he was sedated, a doctor asked if he would sign a piece of paper that would let them put him to sleep. “Will I wake up?” Rosen said. There’s a 50-50 chance, the doctor replied. “If I don’t sign?” he asked. Zero.
collective.world
How To Be Bold In The Face Of The Unknown
I can promise you the page will always turn. Each chapter will roll into the next one, with words still undiscovered lying ahead. The implication for us is that our story always promises change. The routines that strap us into security will always untie, freeing us into a new space....
collective.world
What I Wish Someone Told Me In The Midst Of My Depression
Oh sweet child, tell me about your griefs, your hurts, and your troubles. I can see all of those heavy burdens you’re carrying, weighing you down. I see the storms in your eyes. There’s no shame here, only love. In fact, I think you are so, so brave and so, so strong. Even if all you did today was keep breathing, that’s always what I will think of you.
collective.world
This Is My Life, But It No Longer Feels Like My Own
My life is a jigsaw puzzle and I’m relying on everyone else to solve it. Sometimes things click, some people break off the tabs, some people disfigure the blanks, everyone tries to get one of their pieces to fit, but no one is really trying to match it up to the bigger picture that I had in mind.
