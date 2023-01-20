ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

J.Crew's Cashmere Sale Is Full Of Cozy Sweaters At A Steep Discount

By Lourdes Avila Uribe
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NIMRW_0kLlpBav00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAIVO_0kLlpBav00 From left to right: pointelle mock neck sweater , puff sleeve cardigan , c ropped crew neck sweater .

We are currently in the thick of winter , and all I want is to be perpetually ensconced in soft, warm and cozy clothing . Nothing does the job quite like cashmere , but this luxury knit is often cost-prohibitive, making high-quality, deliciously warm goodies inaccessible to many. Luckily for us all, J.Crew is having its end-of-season cashmere sale right now, making it the perfect time to stock up on all things cashmere while we can.

Starting at just $29.50, cashmere cardigans, crewnecks, tops and more are all available at a considerably lower price point than usual. Below, I’ve rounded up my very favorite items from J.Crew’s cashmere collection, from socks to the softest, yummiest sweaters imaginable. They’re just as stylish and timeless as they are warm and cozy — I can pretty much guarantee you’ll come back to them again and again. Load up your closet now and thank yourself later.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
People

I Can't Stop Wearing This Blanket-Like Amazon Sweater That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Actually Is

Alexa, order one in every color My wardrobe can be divided into three categories: 1) clothes I lounge in around my house, 2) clothes I wear while working from home, and 3) clothes I wear when I know I'm going to see people (i.e. when I'm meeting someone for the occasional after-work get-together or attending a family party). But rarely does one item of clothing fit into all three.   When I ordered the Efan Quarter-Zip Collared Slouchy Sweater, I didn't expect anything different. I had planned to wear...
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
SheKnows

The Pioneer Woman Has the Prettiest Sleepwear On Sale at Walmart Right Now — For Less Than $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to catch up on your beauty sleep. And to start your year of rest and relaxation off right, you need some sleepwear that will help you enter dreamland in style. Ree Drummond’s The Pioneer Woman line not only has super stylish sleepwear that will do just that — but it’s also currently on sale right on at Walmart, with pieces starting at just $12. So no more sleeping in ratty old T-shirts...
shefinds

The Chopped Bob Haircut You’re About To See Everywhere In 2023–It’s So Flattering

Short hair seems to be the “it” haircut this winter— with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Zendaya to Selena all recently swapping their signature long locks for a bobbed cut. This haircut is all the rage, seen on celebrities with various hair textures, and they also flatter many skin tones. It’s an especially great cut for women over 40 because it can take years off your face.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50

As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic

Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
SheKnows

Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
Dollar Deals

Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)

We're back at Costco and in today's article, I'm going to show you all the new products that will be available in your store very soon. I found a ton of new products, including tasty food options, low-calorie snacks, new desserts, and more. However, keep in mind that these deals may differ depending on your store and location. Additionally, I want to know where in Costco you typically shop.
HuffPost

HuffPost

255K+
Followers
14K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy