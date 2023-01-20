Read full article on original website
Related
Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
Bride dumps fiancé and cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay 'entrance fee'
Wedding days are among the most stressful in a person's life. So it's expected that both the bride and groom may be a bit angsty, considering they're about to sign away their lives to another person, right?. But one woman completely lost the plot when she called off the ceremony...
Kelly Clarkson Debuted an Edgy New Look and Fans are Going Wild
Kelly Clarkson gave herself a makeover for a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and fans can't stop talking about it. The Voice coach, inspired by rock's grunge era of the '90s, rocked an ensemble that looked like it might have walked right out of a Nirvana video. During...
I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things I'd never have in my own home.
As an expert focused on luxury designs, here are some trends and decor pieces I don't like and would never take part in, from posters to ceiling fans.
Kate Hudson Shows Us How Barbiecore Is Done In A Plunging Pink Dress—She Looks Amazing!
Kate Hudson just nailed the ‘Barbiecore‘ trend in a stunning, low-cut pink gown while gracing Variety‘s Directors to Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress, 43, turned heads at the event in the rosy Huishan Zhang gown that featured a deep v-shaped neckline, a Grecian-esque silhouette, ruffle detailing, a cinched belt around her tiny waist, and breathtaking, flowing fabric.
CNBC
Here’s the No. 1 phrase used in successful relationships, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, Contributors@GottmanInst. For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 partners about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships.
Makeup influencer Mikayla Nogueira told viewers she's put off trying on wedding dresses due to her struggle with body dysmorphia
"I also struggle with body dysmorphia," one commenter wrote. "But there is something magical about wedding gowns."
Essence
Couture Look Of The Day: Doja Cat At Schiaparelli S/S 2023
As part of Day 1 of Couture week Daniel Roseberry Presented His Spring Summer 2023 collection for the French maison and Doja stole the show. Fresh off Men’s Paris Fashion week, the fashion cycle continues. It’s day one of Haute Couture week. Get ready for a week of artisanal excellence, exaggerated silhouettes, celebrity sightings, and opulent, over-the-top looks. This week we’ll be spotlighting our favorite/buzz-worthy couture look of the day, so check back each day. On today’s schedule; Dior, Giambattista Vali, and our surrealist fav, Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli was up first this morning, so it’s only fitting to place our attention there. Daniel Roseberry presented a collection full of whimsy, fantasy, and allegory. Embroidered Animal busts (lion, leopard, and wolf), hand-beaded embellishments, sharp cinched waists, capes, etc.
Brooke Shields Nails The ‘Barbiecore’ Trend In Waist-Emphasizing Pink Dress At The National Board Of Review Awards
Brooke Shields always has been, and always will be, a style icon. Walking the red carpet at the National Board of Review Gala on Jan 8, the actress stuns in a bright pink pencil midi dress. There was a small cutout at the midriff of the dress that sh...
Essence
In 'Invisible Beauty,' Fashion Icon Bethann Hardison Tells It Like It Is
“It’s difficult to be an activist,” says the pioneering model upon the premier of her Sundance documentary. “It requires a lot of energy.”. Bethann Hardison doesn’t like the word beauty. She told me as much the day after the premiere of her first film, Invisible Beauty, at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday night. A documentary she co-directed with Frédéric Tcheng, the story centers on her life and contributions to the fashion world, and especially the rise of models with personality and notably Black models.
Essence
WATCH: This Black Woman created an organization system that will have you living the Best Today Ever!
In partnership with New Voices Foundation, ESSENCE recently returned with Shop ESSENCE Live, where vendors from our personal E-commerce platform are interviewed for a little more insight into their brands and business ventures. For its latest episode, host NöNe Dunivan chats with Shunta Grant, owner of Best Today®, a company changing the way that women plan and live out their days! In this episode, Shunta discusses how she started her career as a private practice attorney and took lessons she learned there to create a company to help all women add their health and humanity into their daily plans by creating planning products that allow you to narrow your focus on what’s most important one day at a time.
The one change that didn’t work: I started baking sourdough – and discovered my obsessive side
I was getting up at 6am to meet the demands of a yeast culture I could never bend to my will. It was a relief to finally give up trying
Essence
WATCH: Shop this Black Owned Luxury Leather Handbag Brand
Alexandria started her passion for fashion at age ten, when she persuaded her mother to let her be an assistant at her Fashion Design Studio everyday after school. At that young age she learned a lot about design and running a fashion business. At the age of thirteen her family moved from Nigeria to Atlanta, Georgia and she started her modeling career. She modeled for major companies throughout the South.
‘To sit with him, to feel the softness of his fur’: what makes me happy now
In a series of short essays, writers consider what happiness means to them now, after the reckoning of the past few years
Kristin Cavallari Masters Wedding Guest Style in Lightweight Dress, $58 Earrings and Strappy Sandals
Kristin Cavallari brought her own effortless take to wedding guest dressing this weekend. On Saturday, the Uncommon James founder snapped mirror selfies on Instagram Stories before stepping out on a beach to celebrate close friend Steph Biegel’s wedding. For the occasion, she wore a lightweight cream dress with a faintly sheer texture, overlaid with rounded 3D flower petal-like panels for a whimsical touch. Draped over a matte cream crop top for a clever layering trick, Cavallari’s bohemian dress was smoothly paired with a gold ring, delicate pendant necklace and lightweight abstract tan drop earrings — the $58 Nudist style from her own label,...
Essence
Beyonce Wants You To Find Your Own Park
Embark on a new journey in adidas x IVY PARK newest collaborative collection. Adidas and IVY PARK are coming out with another collection that is all about trail-blazing and rule-breaking when it comes to self-expression. Inspired by the “resilience of nature, the energy of the streets, and the potential of the future”, the collection features tons of gender-neutral and inclusive styles and a wide range of sizing. The campaign entitled “PARK TRAIL” is all about exploring the unknown and being okay with not always knowing the outcome. Physically or mentally, you could be scaling a mountain to reach peace, and PARK TRAIL helps bring to light those triumphs in trying something new. It’s just as much about the journey and the destination with looks that are functional and fashionable, featuring clothing, footwear, accessories, and performance gear.
Apparently We’ve All Been Making Beds Wrong Our Entire Lives
The top sheet is supposed to go that way!?
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A 1980s Bathroom Is Unrecognizable After a DIY Redo Full of Luxe Touches
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
After Months of Searching — and One Bad Couch — I Found My Dream Sofa in a Surprising Place
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a home and commerce writer, I do a lot (like, a lot) of online shopping, testing, and reviewing on a daily basis. I spend hours poring over customer reviews, I make pro and con lists, take Instagram polls, talk to friends and family, and reach out to interior designers to get every last morsel of information about the best possible product in a given category. So you can bet I did the same when it came to buying a couch, as it’s such a large purchase. After weeks of researching, my boyfriend and I finally landed on what we thought would be the perfect sofa: a moderately-priced, neutral modular sectional with a chaise lounge for stretching our legs out on. As it turned out though, our search was far from over.
Essence
Beyoncé Spotlights Regional Designers For Epic Dubai Performance
The global superstar delivered a high-octane, high-glam performance wearing emerging designers. “The name on everybody’s lips Is gonna be *Beyoncé.” By now, we’ve all seen, tweeted/retweeted, group-chatted made Tiktok reaction and green screen videos, and have that “Drunk In Love” outro stuck in our mind — from Beyoncé’s high-octane Dubai performance. Fireworks, splashing water, mesmerizing dancing (courtesy of Lebanese dance troupe The Mayyas), and of course, beautiful ornate costumes. The show read like a high production, residency; an extravaganza. And Bey’s show wardrobe reflected that. Think big, over-the-top, sequined, embellished, flashy, Josephine Baker-esque showgirl meets otherworldly goddess. She looked absolutely breathtaking, and those dazzling Lorraine Schwartz jewels — we honestly aren’t worthy.
Comments / 0