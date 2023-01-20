Embark on a new journey in adidas x IVY PARK newest collaborative collection. Adidas and IVY PARK are coming out with another collection that is all about trail-blazing and rule-breaking when it comes to self-expression. Inspired by the “resilience of nature, the energy of the streets, and the potential of the future”, the collection features tons of gender-neutral and inclusive styles and a wide range of sizing. The campaign entitled “PARK TRAIL” is all about exploring the unknown and being okay with not always knowing the outcome. Physically or mentally, you could be scaling a mountain to reach peace, and PARK TRAIL helps bring to light those triumphs in trying something new. It’s just as much about the journey and the destination with looks that are functional and fashionable, featuring clothing, footwear, accessories, and performance gear.

