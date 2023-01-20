ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NFL Player Isaac Rochell’s Wife Allison Kuch Shows ‘Reality’ of Their Life on TikTok! Job, Marriage Details

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

NFL player Isaac Rochell may be successful on the field, but his most significant win was marrying his wife, Allison Rochell (née Kuch). The social media personality is a TikTok sensation and gained a huge following for her witty, candid videos.

While promoting her partnership with Bounty ahead of the February 2023 Super Bowl , Allison exclusively tells Life & Style that she “loves the messiest foods” to eat while watching the big game ! Additionally, she gushes about her ambitious business endeavors, her and Isaac’s sweet relationship and her TikTok stardom.

"This partnership with Bounty is just so natural because, if you see me at a football game, there’s a 100 [percent] chance I probably have, like, a stain on my shirt, always reaching for paper towels," she adds.

Keep reading to learn more about Allison’s career, her marriage and more.

Love and Football! We Can’t Get Enough of These Cute NFL Couples

What Is Allison Kuch’s Job?

The California resident is known for her hilarious TikTok content, and she acknowledged that social media has evolved, reflecting on her successful career in an “emotional” January 2023 Instagram post .

“Sharing my life has came easy,” she wrote at the time. “Back when I got my first laptop, I would spend hours recording and editing (cringe) videos of me and my friends. Back then, even though social media was new, I felt like it lacked representation. Representation in life struggles, in realness, in vulnerability. I struggled with my self-perception for a long time. I hated that I was taller than 99 [percent] of my grade. I hated that I had horrible acne. I hated looking up to people that had unachievable lifestyles. … I will never take this for granted.”

While speaking exclusively with Life & Style , Allison teases a few new ideas she has in mind for future TikTok content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgK7U_0kLlou3R00

“TikTok has given me such an amazing platform to talk about, all of the things football, all the behind the scenes, which I loved showing,” she explains. “But there are definitely so many different sides to both myself and my husband that I definitely plan to show in the future. And one of those is interior design.”

Apart from creating fun content for her fans, the football enthusiast is also an Airbnb host.

“I do have two rental properties,” she says, adding that she and Isaac will “start renovating this current house and probably a few more investment properties along the way.”

The couple recently moved from Cleveland to California, and Allison gushes that she and her husband “love it here so much.”

Where Did Allison Kuch Go to College?

The social media star studied interior design at Michigan State University.

How Did Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch Meet?

Allison loves featuring Isaac on her TikTok account, and fans can’t get enough of their adorable love story.

“We met in college,” the Experience Margot Airbnb host recalls. “I was visiting at Notre Dame. I actually went to Michigan State. It was just a friend of a friend, and we hit it off and did long distance all throughout college, did long-distance when he was in the NFL. And now, we’re finally getting to soak in spending time with one another.”

Despite seeing how some disagree with long-distance relationships, Allison says it “allowed [her and Isaac] to grow outside of [their] relationship because when [they] met, [they] were 19.”

“I love long-distance,” she continues. “It definitely gave me the opportunity to, like, hang out with my friends when I was with my friends, and then hang out with him when I was with him. So, really, like divide the two.”

Did Alix Earle, MLB’s Tyler Wade Get Back Together? She Says ...

When Did Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch Get Married?

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful April 2021 wedding ceremony in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. While the duo gained a following for their sweet love story, they still occasionally deal with critics. One of the most noticeable misconceptions about Allison, she says, is that people accuse her of being “in it for the money” or “using [Isaac] for clout.” However, she doesn’t let it bring her down.

“But I think that’s why I love social media. I can show them the reality of our relationship, like, the behind the scenes,” she explains, adding that she loves to show “Isaac being his goofy self and not Isaac behind the helmet.”

Comments / 5

Related
rollingout.com

Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson puts a ring on Sharelle Rosado’s finger (photos)

Flamboyant former football star Chad Johnson went ahead and put a ring on it as he proposed to longtime love Sharelle Rosado. The couple made their engagement official as Rosado flossed the gigantic finger adornment following the surprise proposal over the weekend. Rosado, 35, a star of the Netflix series...
tigerdroppings.com

Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper

Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
Tyla

Sisters admit to ‘straddling’ each other to use the toilet at the same time

It's no secret that siblings can have close bonds, but two sisters recently admitted that they have a much closer bond than most - particularly in the toilet department. In a teaser clip for the TLC show Extreme Sisters, Christina and Jessica, from Gig Harbor, Washington, admitted they once 'straddled' each other to 'poop at [the] same time'. Watch them provide a reenactment below:
GIG HARBOR, WA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
People

Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Distractify

Guy Meets Dream Girl at Bar, Gets Her Phone Number but She Intentionally Left Two Digits Blank

As cheesy as it might sound, love is probably the closest thing to magic that exists. Situations that would otherwise be "meh" or downright painful can feel like the greatest time of your life if you're in it with someone you're in love with. Waiting in line at the DMV with the person of your dreams is a heck of a lot better than being there alone, which is even better than being there with someone you're in a bad relationship with.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my boyfriend with a co-worker — he has no idea

DEAR ABBY: I’m in a three-year relationship, but my significant other, “Ron,” is extremely cautious about emotional attachment. It took him two years to tell me he loves me or even to express any form of serious affection. In addition, he’s consumed by his job and worries about how his co-workers perceive him. He seems to prioritize work relationships over our relationship.  Because I have been depressed by the meager affection he shows me, I began an intimate relationship with a former co-worker, “Dan.” Dan expresses no reservations or restraint in his feelings for me. He makes me feel appreciated, beautiful...
FLORIDA STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy