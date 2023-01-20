HARDY Transforms Into Claymation As He Unleashes Epic Genre-Blending Album

Photo: Getty Images

HARDY transformed into a claymation version of himself as he brought the title track of his massive, genre-blending project to life on Friday (January 20). The award-wining singer-songwriter premiered his official music video for “the mockingbird & THE CROW” as he dropped the long-awaited sophomore album of the same name.

HARDY announced the mockingbird & THE CROW in October, as he and his crew recovered from an accident on their tour bus, resulting in “significant injuries.” With everyone’s decision to “keep the train rolling,” HARDY revealed that he would kick off the new year with his half country, half rock album, and released three of its songs at that time: “Here Lies Country Music,” “Truck Bed” and the title track.

HARDY teamed up with some of Nashville’s all-star songwriters — including Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Schmidt, Brett Tyler and Hunter Phelps, to name a few — to craft the music featured on his multi-genre album. The project, according to HARDY’s record label, blends HARDY’s lifestyle with some of his favorite artists that he’s listened to throughout his life, including Soundgarden, Puddle of Mudd, Pink Floyd, Stone Temple Pilots, Linkin Park, Matchbox 20 and others.

The 17-track project begins with its country influences, including the powerful storytelling duet with Lainey Wilson , “Wait In The Truck,” that released in August. It also includes a newly-released collaboration with Morgan Wallen in the first half before “the mockingbird & THE CROW” switches gears into its rock-inspired material (Wallen, who recruited HARDY for his world tour this year, recently shared a teaser of one of his own unreleased songs “ before we all get to head banging to Hardy’s new album tonight.”).

“I am extremely excited to have this record out,” HARDY beams. “I truly believe that this is two years of my best writing and think that it perfectly describes who I am as an artist, having grown up listening to rock ‘n roll, but also grown-up country. Thank you to everyone for the support and everybody for working so hard on bringing this record to life. I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Watch HARDY’s new music video here , and see his upcoming tour dates below.

Feb. 16 | Indianapolis, Ind. | Old National Centre

Feb. 17 | Grand Rapids, Mich. | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Feb. 23 | Wallingford, Conn. | The Dome at Oakdale

Feb. 24 | New York, N.Y. | Hammerstein Ballroom

Feb. 25 | Silver Spring, Md. | The Fillmore

March 2 | Atlanta, Ga. | The Tabernacle

March 4 | Augusta, Ga. | Bell Auditorium

March 8 | Denver, Colo. | Fillmore Auditorium

March 10 | Anaheim, Calif. | House of Blues

March 11 | Wheatland, Calif. | Hard Rock Live Sacramento

April 12 | Minneapolis, Minn. | The Fillmore

April 20 | Chattanooga, Tenn. | Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 21 | New Orleans, La. | The Fillmore

April 27 | St. Louis, Mo. | The Pageant

April 28 | Oklahoma City, Okla. | The Criterion

April 29 | Irving, Texas | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory