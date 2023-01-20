ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaska, MN

Jordan kindergarten registration deadline Feb. 15

The deadline for fall 2023 kindergarten enrollment in Jordan Public Schools is Feb. 15. Those new to the district who do not have a campus portal set up can go to the Jordan Public School’s website under “Countdown to Kindergarten” and set up enrollment. Current families can find information in their campus portal under online registration. Families open enrolling must fill out an open enrollment form and return it with their registration packet.
JORDAN, MN
NAMI to host mental health classes in Savage

When the City of Savage asked for community input on how to use its $3.53 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending, the feedback said there is a need for free, local mental health resources. So, the city has used its Coronavirus Relief Fund to provide a grant to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to host a series of mental health workshops. More workshops are to come in 2023. All are welcome.
SAVAGE, MN

