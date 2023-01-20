When the City of Savage asked for community input on how to use its $3.53 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending, the feedback said there is a need for free, local mental health resources. So, the city has used its Coronavirus Relief Fund to provide a grant to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to host a series of mental health workshops. More workshops are to come in 2023. All are welcome.

