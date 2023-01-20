Read full article on original website
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
swnewsmedia.com
Carver Lions host Soggy Bottom snow golf tournament Jan. 28
The 14th annual Soggy Bottom snow golf tournament, whose proceeds support local residents or families dealing with medical crises, is set for Saturday, Jan. 28. The three-hour event hosted by the Carver Minnesota Lions Club runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Riverside Park in Carver. This year, two local women,...
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan kindergarten registration deadline Feb. 15
The deadline for fall 2023 kindergarten enrollment in Jordan Public Schools is Feb. 15. Those new to the district who do not have a campus portal set up can go to the Jordan Public School’s website under “Countdown to Kindergarten” and set up enrollment. Current families can find information in their campus portal under online registration. Families open enrolling must fill out an open enrollment form and return it with their registration packet.
swnewsmedia.com
NAMI to host mental health classes in Savage
When the City of Savage asked for community input on how to use its $3.53 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending, the feedback said there is a need for free, local mental health resources. So, the city has used its Coronavirus Relief Fund to provide a grant to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to host a series of mental health workshops. More workshops are to come in 2023. All are welcome.
swnewsmedia.com
Burnsville man sentenced to juvenile facility, probation in crash that killed two people
A 19-year-old Burnsville man who pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in a double-fatal crash that authorities said was the result of a drag race was sentenced Monday to probation and time in a juvenile facility. According to a release from the Dakota County Attorney's Office, Leon Bond received...
swnewsmedia.com
Southwest metro animal agencies offer tips on how to take care of animals during the winter
Animal shelters and rescue organizations across the southwest metro are offering tips on how animals can be protected and kept safe during the cold Minnesota winter months. Linda Hoffman, who is affectionately known as the “Carver Cat Lady,” said she’s been rescuing cats since 2013 and is well known in the community.
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan girls suffer their first two losses of season on the court
The Jordan girls basketball team has been knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten. The No. 3-ranked Jaguars suffered back-to-back road losses, falling 64-62 at Delano in overtime Jan. 20 and 67-57 at Worthington the next day.
swnewsmedia.com
Scott County officials hope for adequate funding for community corrections
In 2002, the State of Minnesota contributed $1.27 million to Scott County to fund community supervision. That same year, $1.5 million in local levies were spent to fund the adult probation and supervised release program. Fast forward 20 years, and the state allocation has gone up $100,000 per year, for...
swnewsmedia.com
Winning moves: Sabers claim their first-ever kick title at invitational
The Shakopee dance team earned a first at the Rosemount Invitational Jan. 14. For the first time in program history, the Sabers earned a first-place finish at an invitational, winning the high kick competition in the six-team field with five ranking points.
