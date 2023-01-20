ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Despite a Team Having Interest in Bill Callahan for OC Role, he Signs Extension to Stay With Browns

By Brandon Little
 4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan will be around in Northeast Ohio for a bit longer at least.

Cleveland Browns have an advantage when it comes to developing offensive linemen simply due to how Bill Callahan is at his job. According to a report, Callahan has signed an extension to stay with the Browns despite the New York Jets having an interest in him for their open offensive coordinator role.

This is big for the Browns, who know they have one of the game's best assistant coaches in Callahan. Since arriving in Cleveland in 2020, it's seemed whoever the Browns have out there is at least going to be playable. That is a testament to the coaching done by Callahan.

At 66 years old and not having held a coordinator role since 2014, Callahan may be content working with offensive linemen in Cleveland for the rest of his career. Working with players such as Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin only makes his job easier. He certainly has a large part in the development of Teller as well.

Good news for Cleveland just before the weekend as they're going to keep an important part of their coaching staff intact.

