Buffalo, NY

Damar Hamlin a finalist for NFLPA community award

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award.

The other finalists announced Friday are New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

Each finalist receives a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA to the foundation or charity of his choice. The winner, to be determined through next week's league-wide player vote and to be announced on Feb. 8, will receive an additional $100,000 donation.

The NFLPA Alan Page Community Award annually recognizes the player "who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team's city and/or his hometown."

Since suffering cardiac arrest in Buffalo's Jan. 2 game at Cincinnati, Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation has raised nearly $9 million. The non-profit started in 2020 as a GoFundMe campaign seeking $2,500 for a toy drive.

Jones hosted Thanksgiving dinners and giveaways in Boston and in his college town of Auburn, Ala.

Leno's annual Leno Claus holiday initiative raised provided nearly $100,000 in resources to families and charities in the nation's capital.

Waller continued his outreach efforts against drug addiction by sharing his personal experiences through his "Wall Talk" program.

White honored his recently deceased father by giving away Thanksgiving meals to families in Florida and his native Louisiana.

--Field Level Media

