Nate Oats: Alabama G Nimari Burnett Could Return as Soon as Next Week

Burnett has been out due to a wrist injury since early December.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball might be getting back a crucial piece of its roster earlier than initially expected.

Back in early December, Crimson Tide guard Nimari Burnett was announced to be out for six-eight weeks with a wrist injury that required surgery. With next week marking the fifth week since the surgery, it was expected that Burnett would still be out for the near future.

On Friday, however, Alabama coach Nate Oats gave a positive update regarding Burnett's status. While he has still been limited, Oats revealed that Burnett has been practicing with the team.

"He's returned to practice in a limited role," Oats said. "He's been able to shoot on the side, he's gotten the cast and brace off — he's had the heavy tape job — but shoot, we're going to see how he responds. I think Clarke [Holter]'s talking to the surgeon who did the surgery — he's getting close."

Prior to his injury, Burnett played a crucial role in Alabama's success heading into last December. Starting all nine of Alabama's games at guard before the injury, Burnett averaged 7.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He was also responsible for seven assists, four steals and three blocks as well as shot roughly 35-percent from beyond the arc.

While Alabama has only lost one game in Burnett's absence — a 100-90 loss against Gonzaga back on Dec. 17 — his return will add a solid presence on both ends of the court.

Oats said that Burnett might be able to return to full status as soon as next week, just in time's for the team's trip to Norman, Okla., to play Oklahoma in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

"[Burnett's return] might be next week," Oats said. "At the end of next week it'll probably be five-and-a-half [weeks], pushing six. He's been in practice the last two days and he hasn't been cleared to do everything in practice, but enough so I think Clarke's going to speak to the surgeon and I think after these two practices tell him where he's at.

"He'll probably have to get another X-ray from what I understand and see where he's at. He's close. He's getting real close here in the next few games."

Alabama basketball's next game will be at Missouri on Saturday (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

