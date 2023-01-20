Lakers News: Stephen Curry Outflanks LeBron James As Top Selling Jersey In NBA

The reigning Finals MVP has the most popular threads in the league.

The NBA has announced in a press release that, thus far this season, the jersey of Golden State Warriors All-NBA point guard Stephen Curry has outsold that of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James on NBAStore.com as the league's most popular threads, at least through the midway point of the 2022-23 NBA season. The press release notes that this marks the first time since the 2017-18 season that Curry's jersey has been in pole position on this list.

Milwaukee Bucks All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, and Brooklyn Nets All-Star power forward Kevin Durant round out the top five. The best player on tonight's Lakers opponent, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, has the sixth-bestselling jersey in the league through this point of the year, his highest finish yet.

All-Star Lakers center Anthony Davis, who hasn't played since December 16th, has the 13th-bestselling jersey so far this year, narrowly outpacing New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson and controversial Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

Perhaps the most surprising inclusion in the league's listed top 15 jersey sales is the attire of Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. The Chino Hills native has been hurt most of the year and his 12-34 club is currently one of the league's worst, though his flashy play when healthy did earn him his first All-Star nod last season.