'Liverpool Have Offered Roberto Firmino A New Short-Term Contract' - Fabrizio Romano

The Brazilian's existing deal expires at the end of the season but is keen to stay on Merseyside.

Liverpool have offered Roberto Firmino a new 'short-term contract', according to Fabrizio Romano .

The 31-year-old, who is currently nursing a calf injury, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away from Anfield with the likes of Atletico Madrid reported to be interested .

Romano reports however that Firmino has explained that staying on Merseyside is his priority and that the Anfield hierarchy have responded by offering him a contract extension withfor which talks continue.

“It’s fantastic playing high-level football here with great players. I’m happy here and I intend to stay here and help Liverpool”.

LFCTR Verdict

Jurgen Klopp has never hidden his admiration for Firmino and as a result it should be no surprise that it looks like he could extend his stay at Liverpool.

Whilst some Reds fans may have concern regarding offering a new contract to a player in his thirties, there are unlikely to be many complaints when Klopp has the likes of Mohamed Salah , Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez , Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Firmino as attacking options next season.

