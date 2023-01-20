ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlyyr_0kLlh5Wm00

Getting you set for this weekend's playoff game.

Information on today's game can be seen below.

AFC Divisional Round

Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, 4:30 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, and find live updates

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Jaguars on TuneIn , Chiefs on TuneIn

LIVE UPDATES: Follow Arrowhead Report publisher Jordan Foote & Jaguar Report publisher John Shipley

