Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
20 GOP-led states sue Biden administration over new migration plan
Twenty GOP-led states have filed a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's recently unveiled plan to stymie irregular migration, saying it illegally creates a pathway into the country.
Sports betting battle pitting casino owner against tribes could go all the way to Supreme Court
A Washington card room owner challenging tribal monopolies on sports betting plans to take his fight all the way to the Supreme Court, despite objections from his own tribe.
Data security: Who is responsible for protecting cyber America?
The U.S. cybersecurity apparatus has three pieces, with the federal, state and private sectors each handling their own issues while trying to provide support to one another.
Biden, Trump, Pence under scrutiny for classified records, potentially complicating 2024 White House bids
President Biden, former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are all under scrutiny for their improper retention of classified documents.
Comments / 0