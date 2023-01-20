ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Logan Clegg indicted in murders of Concord, NH couple

By CBS Boston
 4 days ago

Man charged with murdering Concord, NH couple waives extradition 00:27

CONCORD, N.H. - A man has been formally indicted in the shooting deaths of a couple in New Hampshire.

A Merrimack County grand jury recently indicted Logan Clegg , 26, on two counts of second-degree murder "for knowingly" causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times in Concord last April.

Djeswende Reid and Stephen Reid. New Hampshire Attorney General's office

He also was indicted on alternate second-degree murder counts "for recklessly" causing their deaths "under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life" by shooting them.

The indictment also charges Clegg with three counts of falsifying physical evidence and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

The Reids were found dead on a hiking trail on April 21.

Logan Clegg appears via a video link during a courtroom hearing on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Burlington, Vt. Vermont Courts photo via AP

Clegg is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 30. He had previously pleaded not guilty. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

Clegg was first arrested last year in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge in an unrelated case, in Utah.

