ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Offers In-State '25 PG Jasper Johnson

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnIwU_0kLlfDrR00

The guard from Woodford County is the No. 1 prospect in the state, and one of the high-ranked in the class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Prospects in the Class of 2025 have over two years until they set foot on the campuses of the schools that they sign with, and the Louisville men's basketball program is working to ensure that one of the top prospects in the cycle doesn't leave the state.

On Friday, it was announced that Jasper Johnson, a two-sport athlete who plays roughly an hour east of Louisville at Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County, had received a scholarship offer to play for the Cardinals.

Louisville is the fifth Division 1 school to offer a scholarship to the sophomore, with Cincinnati, Memphis, Texas A&M and Xavier doing the same. Arkansas, Kentucky, Notre Dame and Ohio State have also expressed interest in Johnson.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound prospect also plays quarterback for Woodford County's football team, but his best work comes on the hardwood. According to Rivals , the point guard is the top-ranked 2025 basketball player in the state of Kentucky, as is their No. 26 prospect overall.

“I enjoy football, but I think basketball is where I am the best at,” Johnson told 247Sports last summer. His father, Dennis, played at Kentucky and in the NFL, and now serves as Woodford County's head football coach.

Johnson averaged 13.8 points per game as a freshman for Woodford County, while also shooting 51 percent from the field. He also plays AAU ball and on the Nike EYBL circuit for Team Thad.

The local product is just one of four 2025 prospects with a Louisville offer so far, joining Toledo (Oh.) Emmanuel Christian school shooting guard Jerry Easter, St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon power forward Nicholas Randall and Las Vegas (N.V.) Bishop Gorman power forward Chris Nwuli.

(Photo of Jasper Johnson via A Sea of Blue)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Payne says Okorafor has already made Cards a better team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has given no indication of how soon -- or even if it will be this season -- new addition Emmanuel Okorafor will play. But he did provide a preview Tuesday afternoon of what Cardinal fans can expect to see when the rugged 6-foot-9, 220-pound Nigerian hits the court.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville in the top five for '24 Miami star Daylen Russell

The University of Louisville football program landed in the top five for another standout from Miami Columbus High School. The Cardinals landed a commitment from five-star Columbus edge rusher TJ Capers earlier this month and then on Monday his teammate - defensive lineman Daylen Russell - named the Cardinals in his top five. He listed U of L, Miami, Florida State, Nebraska, and UCF.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Remembering Russ “Russdiculous” Smith

Yesterday was the one year anniversary of Louisville raising Russ Smith’s #2 jersey into the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center. His journey to Louisville basketball immortality took a different path than most players would. Scarcely recruited out of high school, Head Coach Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville were the only Division I program to extend a scholarship offer to the New York native.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2

Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

How much snow did we get? Accumulation totals across Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Snow fell across much of southern Indiana and the Louisville area Sunday morning. It looks like the snow has mostly moved through our viewing area which means it is time for some preliminary accumulation totals. Here is a list of early totals from across our area...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy