ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Court turns aside more appeals in Flint water cases

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lv0Eo_0kLlf5ss00

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors lost decisions Thursday in two more Flint water cases as the state appeals court affirmed the dismissal of charges against a former high-ranking health official and the city's ex-manager.

The appeals court, in one-sentence orders, said it didn't need to hear arguments because the "questions to be reviewed are so unsubstantial."

Charges have been dismissed against seven people who were indicted by a one-judge grand jury. An eighth, former Gov. Rick Snyder, is waiting for a judge to formally sign off on a dismissal.

The moves followed an extraordinary opinion last summer by the Michigan Supreme Court, which said the indictment process was illegal.

Despite that unanimous ruling, the attorney general's office has pursued appeals to somehow save the charges but has lost at each turn.

The latest orders were in cases involving former Michigan state medical executive Eden Wells and former Flint emergency manager Darnell Earley.

Wells was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who had Legionnaires' disease. Some experts believe the poor condition of the Flint River caused the outbreak. Separately, the water wasn't properly treated, causing lead to erode off old pipes.

Earley was charged with misconduct in office. He was a Snyder-appointed manager in Flint when the city was using the river.

Meanwhile, attorneys for Snyder asked the appeals court Thursday to turn aside an appeal by prosecutors in his case.

"The court should adamantly reaffirm that procedure matters and dismiss this appeal for lack of jurisdiction," Gaetan Gerville-Reache wrote.

A six-year statute of limitations could prevent prosecutors from refiling charges against Snyder and some other defendants.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Denver

State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order

A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
COLORADO STATE
KARE 11

Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd. The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS New York

The Point: Repercussions of state Senate committee rejecting Court of Appeals nominee

It was like a bomb exploded in Albany. For the first time ever, the state Senate Judiciary Committee refused to confirm a governor's nominee to head the state's highest court. This week, Marcia Kramer explored the decision, repercussions and whether it signals a new balance of power in New York. The PointThe state is reeling from Gov. Kathy Hochul's loss to install Hector LaSalle as the first Latino to head the New York Court of Appeals. Is the fight over or was it just round one?One of LaSalle's staunchest supporters, Sen. Luis Sepulveda of the Bronx, weighed in. Watch his conversation with Kramer...
ALBANY, NY
HuffPost

Newly Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kmvt

Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”

The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy