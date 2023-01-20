ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Steve Clifford Becomes Winningest Coach in Hornets Franchise History

By Schuyler Callihan
All Hornets
All Hornets
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SafzX_0kLletWo00

Cliff notches a new milestone.

There haven't been a whole lot of happy moments this season for the Charlotte Hornets, thus very few moments of celebration.

On Wednesday night, the Hornets had something to cheer about by not only getting back in the win column but by delivering head coach Steve Clifford his 208th career win as the team's leader, surpassing Allan Bristow for the most in franchise history.

Clifford compiled 196 wins in his first stint with the organization from 2014-18.

HORNETS' ALL-TIME WINS LIST

1. Steve Clifford - 208

2. Allan Bristow - 207

3. Paul Silas - 193

4. James Borrego - 138

5. Dave Cowens - 109

6. Larry Brown - 88

7. Bernie Bickerstaff - 77

8. Gene Littles - 37

9. Sam Vincent - 32

10. Dick Harter - 28

11. Mike Dunlap - 21

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets

Comments / 0

Community Policy