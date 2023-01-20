Who Should the Hornets Look to Trade? Who Should They Keep?

Suggesting what the Charlotte Hornets should do at the trade deadline.

The NBA trade deadline is just around the corner (Feb. 9th) and with the Charlotte Hornets well out of playoff contention, we should see some movement with the roster.

There are rumors floating around that the Hornets will listen to offers on Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, Kelly Oubre Jr., Mason Plumlee, and so on. But which players should the Hornets actually entertain offers on?

Here's what I'm thinking:

LOOK TO TRADE

G Terry Rozier - Rozier has a heft contract, which may turn some teams off. Plus, even though he is averaging more points per game, he's not shooting the ball as efficiently as he has in years past. A contender with limited cap space may have a hard time getting a deal done, but that doesn't mean it can't happen.

G/F Kelly Oubre Jr. - Before the hand injury became too much of a problem, Oubre Jr. was having a career year. If he's healthy by the time the deadline rolls around, teams are going to be having conversations with Charlotte about him. If I'm the Hornets, I look to move him now and get something in return rather than letting him walk in free agency.

F Gordon Hayward - Similar to Oubre, a lot of this comes down to health. Hayward has dealt with a number of injuries since arriving in Charlotte and is currently nursing a left hamstring. If a deal is there, Charlotte needs to take it. There's no sense in keeping a 32-year-old around for a rebuild. Instead, make the trade and open the door for more playing time for guys like Jalen McDaniels and Bryce McGowens. See what you have in that younger talent.

C Mason Plumlee - Plumlee has been terrific this season. Probably the best year of his career, averaging a career-high in points (11.5) and rebounds (9.8). He doesn't have elite athleticism. He's not an offensive threat or a rim protector by any means. And obviously, you have the free-throw shooting issue, but he's a true pro. He does all the dirty work and gives max effort. Some contenders will have an interest in him as a backup big and making this trade gives Mark Williams a spot in the starting lineup.

DON'T TRADE

G LaMelo Ball - I don't need to go in-depth with this one. It's the obvious. LaMelo is the face of the franchise. The only way I would trade him is if he tells the front office that he's not re-signing after his rookie deal expires. That's still another year away from happening. Not something that will come up this season.

G/F Cody Martin - Even if the Hornets wanted to move on from Martin, which they wouldn't, it would be hard to deal a guy who is currently hurt and has played seven games this season. He inked a four-year deal with the organization in the offseason and although he may never be a starter, he's a quality bench guy that can provide a spark defensively.

G/F Bryce McGowens - In my opinion, the Hornets are lucky he entered the NBA when he did. Had he waited around another year or two, he would have likely been a first-round pick. That's just my belief. McGowens is going to be a big part of this team's future. High IQ, long, athletic, and can play two ways.

F Jalen McDaniels - I know his name is being tossed around in trade rumors, but you just can't trade McDaniels, I'm sorry. At some point, the Hornets need to keep guys like this around. Could he grow into a starting role? Maybe, maybe not. Either way, he's a rock-solid, consistent wing that has a higher ceiling than most believe. If teams are wanting him for two second-round picks, I'm hanging up the phone immediately.

C Mark Williams - This guy is really starting to grow into the player the Hornets believed he could be when they drafted him. No one knows where Charlotte will land in the draft order, so there's no guarantee you're getting Victor Wembanyama. Even if they do, the Hornets should consider hanging onto him.

LET ME THINK ABOUT IT

F P.J. Washington - If I'm Mitch Kupchak, I'm not just giving away P.J. just for the sake of doing so. This season has been a trainwreck, mainly due to injuries. When this team gets healthy and adds pieces to it in the offseason, I would want Washington to be a part of that core moving forward. Versatile forward that can stretch the defense with his ability to shoot the three and can defend 3-5. I'm only trading P.J. if the right deal comes along and it's something I can't pass up on.

KEEP DUE TO LITTLE VALUE

G James Bouknight - Almost two full seasons in the league and the former first-round selection just hasn't lived up to the hype. I seriously doubt anyone would be willing to trade for him and even if they did, the Hornets aren't going to get much in return. Who knows, maybe someone will have interest since he is a former lottery pick but again, making a trade for him doesn't feel likely.

G Dennis Smith Jr. - Smith said it before the start of the season - no one has taken his development seriously. That was until he joined the Hornets. Charlotte seems to like what Smith Jr. brings to the table but there is still a lot he has to prove.

G Theo Maledon - Maledon is in a similar spot to that of Dennis Smith Jr. Well, he may be a tad bit behind him in terms of value but that's solely based on the limited amount of opportunities he's had. He's played in 35 games this year for the Hornets, averaging 16 minutes per contest.

F J.T. Thor - I'm patiently waiting for Thor to become a valuable piece of the Hornets' bench. He struggled at the beginning of the year but has played much better of late. If he can rebound the ball and shoot the three at a higher clip, he'll earn more minutes.

C Nick Richards - Since I'm expecting the Hornets to deal Mason Plumlee, I would imagine Charlotte keeping Nick Richards, who has some experience under his belt and could help the growth and development of Mark Williams.

C Kai Jones - Everyone has this extremely high ceiling for Kai Jones and although I understand why, I just don't see it happening. Am I saying he can't develop into a quality NBA player? No. It's more of I don't foresee him being this All-Star caliber player that many hope he will turn out to be.

