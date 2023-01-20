ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history

HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
HELENA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana in Spotlight at Largest Ever SHOT Show in Vegas

Montana's leaders were in the spotlight at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The SHOT Show is basically the largest gun and outdoor gear show in the world. Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) touted the state's new ban on ESG standards in state investments, and Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) was praised as the leading Attorney General on 2nd Amendment issues in the country.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change

In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Cozy Montana Cabin Was Named One Of the Best In America

Sometimes you want to get away from people, work, and the constant information overload that happens every day. Occasionally you want to enjoy what's around you and have some peace. This cabin could help. Montana is where you can get away from everyone and spend quality time in the wilderness....
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Cookie Lovers Unite! Girl Scout Cookies Return February 3rd

It's time for you to break those New Year's Resolutions! Girl Scout Cookies go on sale Friday, February 3rd in Montana and Wyoming!. This year, they will be offering ten different varieties of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites, as well as new additions like Lemonades and Toast-Yay. Additionally, the new Raspberry Rally will be available for direct shipment online only starting February 10.
BILLINGS, MT
yaleclimateconnections.org

People are building artificial beaver dams in drought-stricken Montana

In southwest Montana, landowners, volunteers, and others are wading into streams and piling up sticks, branches, and sod to create artificial beaver dams. “And it’s immensely satisfying because if you’re working in the spring, you build these structures and you just see the water back up right away,” says Pedro Marques of the Big Hole Watershed Committee.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star

HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy