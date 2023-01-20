Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Bay District to delay school start
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Haven and North Bay Haven will follow Bay District Schools decision to delay the start of school by three hours Wednesday morning because of pending severe weather, according to Larry Bolinger, Bay Haven Charter Academy CEO. Haney Technical College will not be holding in-person classes Wednesday due to the […]
WEAR
LIST: Northwest Florida school cancellations ahead of potential severe weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Due to potential severe weather, same school districts in Northwest Florida are announcing school closures and cancellations of extracurricular activities. WEAR News will update this story with all school cancellations as we are notified:. Santa Rosa County Schools has announced the cancellation of all afternoon and evening...
Longtime Niceville mayor featured in Jeopardy clue
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A longtime Florida mayor gets a shoutout on Jeopardy. A clue in the Double Jeopardy round Monday, January 16th, featured longtime Niceville Mayor Randall Wise. In the Category “Small Town America and Canada” for $1,200, the clue was: “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville […]
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
Crash causes power outage at a Niceville middle school, district calls for early dismissal
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A crash on Palms Blvd. Tuesday morning caused a local power outage in Niceville. Ruckel Middle School on Partin Dr. lost power due to the wreck and it will not be restored in a timely manner. The Okaloosa County School District said the school is calling for early dismissal and students […]
Single mother of four gets life changing surprise
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMMB) — When Shakisha McDonald woke up Tuesday morning, she thought she was getting a new house. Little did she know, former Florida State Seminoles and Tampa Bay Bucs running back Warrick Dunn was going to make sure she got a home. The single mother of four has never owned a home. […]
There’s a Fun New Attraction Coming to Panama City Beach, FL
Some fun news for folks here in Kentucky and Indiana who like to vacation in the Florida Panhandle. One of the more popular destinations, Panama City Beach, will soon be home to a brand new, family fun attraction. BigShots Golf is coming to PCB!. In case you're not familiar with...
niceville.com
Military family care complex coming to Crestview
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base plans to establish a family medical clinic and complex that includes childcare in Crestview. The 96th Test Wing (96th TW) is collaborating with community leaders in Crestview on a proposal to build the military family care complex, Eglin Air Force Base (EAFB) has announced.
Alabama family searching for daughter who went missing a week ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For the last week, Selena Copes and her parents have been wondering what happened to her twin sister, Savannah, who is currently missing. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said. Her sister said the last time she laid eyes on […]
getthecoast.com
Choctawhatchee High School students named All Sports Association Winners
Two students from Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach have been named All Sports Association Award Winners. The All Sports Association is a local organization that raises money to provide scholarships for youth, and each year they present high school student-athletes from Okaloosa, Walton, and Santa Rosa counties with awards and celebrate them at their annual All Sports Awards Banquet in February.
WEAR
$20,000 raised during Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton fish fry
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A charity fish fry in honor of fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton raised around $20,000 this weekend. The event, organized by Dewey Destin Seafood Resturant, was held Sunday at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds. The sheriff's office says roughly 1,500 people showed up. The...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
WJHG-TV
Minor injuries for students, bus driver in crash involving a Bay District School bus
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus driver and seven students have minor injuries after a Bay District School bus was involved in a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers tell us the crash happened on State Road 20 Monday morning in Bay County. Bay District Schools Director...
Local woman supports her hometown from afar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, a severe storm generated a tornado swept through the city of Selma, Alabama leaving the town unrecognizable, and also claiming the lives of six people. Though the community remains in dismay, one Panama City woman, born and raised in Selma, generated an idea that will give back to […]
niceville.com
Walton man sentenced to life for stabbing death
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Walton County man has been sentenced to life in prison following his conviction for the murder of a 31-year-old woman in his father’s Walton County home, the Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida has announced. On January...
WEAR
'Charity Fish Fry' honors fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The community came together Sunday to support the family of fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton at the "Charity Fish Fry." All of the proceeds from the event were raised to benefit the family of Corporal Hamilton through the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Star Charity. The food...
Local animal shelter in need of more supplies and volunteers
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Shelter officials are calling on the community for a helping hand. They need donations like towels and linens. Officials said they can go through hundreds of them pretty quickly. They are also asking for chew toys, treats, and canned dog food. If you have some free time […]
wtvy.com
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
Destin Log
'Get'er in and get it done': Destin's charter fleet goes dry in Freeport for maintenance
Nobody likes to do maintenance, but it’s a must for the 80-plus boats that make up the Destin charter boat fleet. “Pride in the boat makes it a necessity,” said Capt. Jim Green as he prepared to put primer on the charter boat Lady Em. Green, who is captain of the New Florida Girl’s American Spirit, is helping fellow captain, Travis Ream, who has been out with surgery.
Florida Woman Wins $1 Million From Scratch-Off Purchased At The Lottery Office
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Shores purchased her winning
