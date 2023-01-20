ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL



WMBB

UPDATE: Bay District to delay school start

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Haven and North Bay Haven will follow Bay District Schools decision to delay the start of school by three hours Wednesday morning because of pending severe weather, according to Larry Bolinger, Bay Haven Charter Academy CEO. Haney Technical College will not be holding in-person classes Wednesday due to the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Longtime Niceville mayor featured in Jeopardy clue

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A longtime Florida mayor gets a shoutout on Jeopardy. A clue in the Double Jeopardy round Monday, January 16th, featured longtime Niceville Mayor Randall Wise. In the Category “Small Town America and Canada” for $1,200, the clue was: “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
WMBB

Single mother of four gets life changing surprise

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMMB) — When Shakisha McDonald woke up Tuesday morning, she thought she was getting a new house.  Little did she know, former Florida State Seminoles and Tampa Bay Bucs running back Warrick Dunn was going to make sure she got a home. The single mother of four has never owned a home.  […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Military family care complex coming to Crestview

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base plans to establish a family medical clinic and complex that includes childcare in Crestview. The 96th Test Wing (96th TW) is collaborating with community leaders in Crestview on a proposal to build the military family care complex, Eglin Air Force Base (EAFB) has announced.
CRESTVIEW, FL
CBS 42

Alabama family searching for daughter who went missing a week ago

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For the last week, Selena Copes and her parents have been wondering what happened to her twin sister, Savannah, who is currently missing. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said. Her sister said the last time she laid eyes on […]
ALABAMA STATE
getthecoast.com

Choctawhatchee High School students named All Sports Association Winners

Two students from Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach have been named All Sports Association Award Winners. The All Sports Association is a local organization that raises money to provide scholarships for youth, and each year they present high school student-athletes from Okaloosa, Walton, and Santa Rosa counties with awards and celebrate them at their annual All Sports Awards Banquet in February.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local woman supports her hometown from afar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, a severe storm generated a tornado swept through the city of Selma, Alabama leaving the town unrecognizable, and also claiming the lives of six people. Though the community remains in dismay, one Panama City woman, born and raised in Selma, generated an idea that will give back to […]
SELMA, AL
niceville.com

Walton man sentenced to life for stabbing death

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Walton County man has been sentenced to life in prison following his conviction for the murder of a 31-year-old woman in his father’s Walton County home, the Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida has announced. On January...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local animal shelter in need of more supplies and volunteers

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Shelter officials are calling on the community for a helping hand. They need donations like towels and linens. Officials said they can go through hundreds of them pretty quickly. They are also asking for chew toys, treats, and canned dog food. If you have some free time […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
GENEVA, AL
Destin Log

'Get'er in and get it done': Destin's charter fleet goes dry in Freeport for maintenance

Nobody likes to do maintenance, but it’s a must for the 80-plus boats that make up the Destin charter boat fleet. “Pride in the boat makes it a necessity,” said Capt. Jim Green as he prepared to put primer on the charter boat Lady Em. Green, who is captain of the New Florida Girl’s American Spirit, is helping fellow captain, Travis Ream, who has been out with surgery.
DESTIN, FL

