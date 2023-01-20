Read full article on original website
aymag.com
2023 North Little Rock Restaurant Week Kicks Off
The North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau invites you to share your love for North Little Rock restaurants during North Little Rock Restaurant Week Jan. 23 – Jan. 29, 2023. Dine out during Restaurant Week and save your receipts to earn entries into a raffle for fun North Little Rock prizes.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 25th
No new obituaries were added for Saline County today. Check back tomorrow for updates or click the link below for previous days obituaries.
Little Rock fire responds to burning car in parking deck
Little Rock Fire Department was called to a downtown parking deck on Monday.
KATV
Police: Early Sunday morning homicide in North Little Rock, suspect in custody
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was killed in an early morning homicide on Sunday, Jan. 22 in North Little Rock. At approximately 2:45 a.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Lakeview Road in reference to a burglary alarm at a residence, according an NLRPD press release.
North Little Rock police identify suspect in deadly Wednesday standoff
Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department have identified the suspect in a standoff with officers that happened last week.
North Little Rock police make arrest in Sunday morning homicide
Police in Little Rock have announced an arrest in a shooting death that happened early Sunday morning.
Arkansas State Fair makes history with new general manager pick
The Arkansas State Fair has appointed a new general manager and made history in doing so.
North Little Rock police investigating early morning homicide on Lakeview Road
Police in North Little Rock are investigating after they responded to a burglary alarm and found one person dead.
KATV
Cabot teen who texted he is 'never coming home', missing since Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Cabot Police Department have announced a 17-year-old has gone missing. Police said Cameron Stricklin was last seen on Thursday at his home in Cabot. According to police Stricklin said he would be going to school but it was later found out that he never showed up.
Conway police make arrest in weekend double-homicide investigation
Conway police have arrested a man in connection with a Saturday double homicide investigation.
North Little Rock police investigate overnight homicide, suspect arrested
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police department is investigating a shooting that happened early on Sunday morning. According to reports, officers responded to the 2700 block of Lakeview Rd shortly before 3:00 a.m. due to an alarm system going off at a home in the area.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Nice today, but rain, then snow moves in tomorrow
After a dreary Sunday, Monday will bring some sunshine. Temperatures are starting around freezing, but it will get to the low 50s this afternoon and right up to the average high temperature of 51° today in Little Rock. Rain will start to move in late morning Tuesday and get...
KATV
One dead after train strikes pedestrian in south Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was found dead Thursday morning after being struck by a train in south Little Rock. According to police, officers were dispatched to 9300 Mann Rd where upon arrival they found the body of 41-year-old Alvin Ayers. Officers made contact with the train conductor,...
aymag.com
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
KATV
34-year-old woman missing from Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police are seeking information regarding a missing 34-year-old woman. Police said that Krystyna Nwachukwu was last seen in Little Rock on Sunday. Nwachukwu was seen in a 2007 tan Chevrolet Suburban with AR license plate number AJX39H. She is described as a Black...
Police inactivate Silver Alert after locating Sherwood woman
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Update: Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert after finding a missing Sherwood woman. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to please contact the Sherwood Police Department at (501) 835-1425.
Drag performance bill causes Miss Gay America to look outside Arkansas for venue
The Arkansas Senate added more co-sponsors to a bill classifying drag performances as adult-oriented businesses.
Water shutoff scheduled at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. An official notice was issued to tenants by Central Arkansas Water (CAW) on January 9 stating that they will end water services at the complex on March 1, 2023, and have no plans to resume water services beyond that point in time.
Cabot police search for missing teen
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing teen who was last seen on Thursday, January 19. 17-year-old Cameron Stricklin was last seen at his residence in Cabot. According to reports, Cameron stated he was going to school at Cabot High School and never arrived.
Magic Springs Announces Classic Rock Act in Summer Concert Series
Who is ready for summer? It's been a long winter and we aren't even finished with January. Here's something to look forward to, Magic Springs Theme & Water Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas just announce that a great classic rock band will kick off their 2023 Summer Concert Series. Magic...
