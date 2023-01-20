ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aymag.com

2023 North Little Rock Restaurant Week Kicks Off

The North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau invites you to share your love for North Little Rock restaurants during North Little Rock Restaurant Week Jan. 23 – Jan. 29, 2023. Dine out during Restaurant Week and save your receipts to earn entries into a raffle for fun North Little Rock prizes.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

One dead after train strikes pedestrian in south Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was found dead Thursday morning after being struck by a train in south Little Rock. According to police, officers were dispatched to 9300 Mann Rd where upon arrival they found the body of 41-year-old Alvin Ayers. Officers made contact with the train conductor,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating

David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

34-year-old woman missing from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police are seeking information regarding a missing 34-year-old woman. Police said that Krystyna Nwachukwu was last seen in Little Rock on Sunday. Nwachukwu was seen in a 2007 tan Chevrolet Suburban with AR license plate number AJX39H. She is described as a Black...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Water shutoff scheduled at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. An official notice was issued to tenants by Central Arkansas Water (CAW) on January 9 stating that they will end water services at the complex on March 1, 2023, and have no plans to resume water services beyond that point in time.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Cabot police search for missing teen

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing teen who was last seen on Thursday, January 19. 17-year-old Cameron Stricklin was last seen at his residence in Cabot. According to reports, Cameron stated he was going to school at Cabot High School and never arrived.
CABOT, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy