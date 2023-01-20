ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin is doing well, but still faces lengthy recovery, friend says

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Damar Hamlin, who three weeks ago suffered a cardiac arrest during a game with the Cincinnati Bengals, is home now, but according to his marketing representative, he still faces a lengthy recovery.

“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or aftereffects,” Jordon Rooney, Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative, told The Associated Press.

Hamlin has been getting out some, Rooney said. He visited the Bills at their training facility and tweeted that he watched them in playoff games, but It’s unlikely Hamlin will be able to travel to any playoff games, Rooney said.

“Though he is able to visit the team’s facility, Damar is not in a position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal.”

According to ESPN, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said Thursday that he hoped to see Hamlin at some point this weekend when the Bengals visit the Bills for Sunday’s AFC divisional round game.

Hamlin was tackling Higgins in the game in Cincinnati when he collapsed.

“I’m pretty sure we’re just going to chop it up, laughs and giggles and just be happy to see him,” Higgins said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

