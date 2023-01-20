ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 283 'Embedded,' No. 5: Jamahal Hill tours Rio, finds Jesus

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
The UFC is back with its first pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 283 takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

In the main event, former champion Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) and Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) will meet for the vacant light heavyweight title. The co-main event will be the fourth fight between Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC) and Brandon Moreno (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-2 UFC) for the undisputed flyweight championship after they’ve gone 1-1-1 in their three previous encounters.

The fifth episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Champ Deiveson Figueiredo gets support from Charles Oliveira and Urijah Faber. Neil Magny loves life on the road. Paul Craig and Johnny Walker train for a wild matchup. Champ Brandon Moreno and Glover Teixeira do interviews. Jamahal Hill sightsees in Rio.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 283.

Tommy Paul outlasts fellow American Ben Shelton to reach Australian Open semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked Paul was a star as a junior, taking the 2015 title at the French Open and getting to the final at Flushing Meadows that year. As a pro, he owns one tour-level title, at Stockholm in 2021 and, until this week, had made it as far as the fourth round at just one Grand Slam tournament — at Wimbledon a year ago. His semifinal opponent will be 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic or No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev. Djokovic entered their match on Wednesday night with a 43-10 career record in major quarterfinals; Rublev’s mark at that stage was 0-6. The other men’s semifinal Friday is No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas against No. 18 Karen Khachanov.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf makes more changes ahead of second season with 2023 schedule, new role for Greg Norman

LIV Golf is making some big changes in 2023. In the wake of players like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy saying Greg Norman should lose his job as commissioner and CEO of the upstart circuit backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Norman will now have an elevated role in the company as LIV makes more leadership changes ahead of its second year.
