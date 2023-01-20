ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Jamaica: FBI to help probe massive fraud case targeting Bolt

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jamaica’s government has turned to the FBI for help as it investigates a massive fraud case involving a private investment firm where. has gone missing. The fraud lasted 13 years and also ensnared elderly clients and government agencies. Authorities don’t yet know how much was stolen.
