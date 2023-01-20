Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved cases
Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County. Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved …. Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County. Kentucky Human Society’s Ethan Almighty is...
fox56news.com
Shannon Gilday back in court in Madison County
Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 20. Jan. 20:...
Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
WKYT 27
Man facing murder charge after Kentucky shooting
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a murder charge in Nicholas County. Kentucky State Police says they were notified Sunday night about a shooting on Cassidy Creek Road. KSP says Frisco Johnson was taken to Bourbon Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State police say Dalton...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
WKYT 27
Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.
fox56news.com
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC
The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
WKYT 27
Officials investigating deadly crash in Scott Co.
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in the area of 2165 Long Lick Pike. On their Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office said it appears a red Toyota van ran off the right side of the roadway partially down an embankment and struck a tree head-on.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Jail resumes operations after limited prisoner intake overnight
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirms the Hamilton County Justice Center resumed inmate intake 6 a.m. Monday morning. This comes after the jail accepted individuals who fell under the category of physical arrest in which they may pose a threat to the public, felony or violent offense overnight. Law enforcement...
wdrb.com
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
WKYT 27
Police investigating armed robbery in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning. Officers were called to Etawah Drive near August Drive around 1:45 a.m. That’s in the Eastland Parkway area. A man told police that two men robbed him at gunpoint. He said they shot...
WKYT 27
Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
UK offers legacy recruit Chase Couch and sons of T.Y. Hilton, Chris Henry
Kentucky has offered Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic 2025 wide receiver De'zie Jones (5-foot-11, 175), Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle 2025 defensive lineman Naim Jackson (6-foot-4, 245), Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft 2025 athlete Tayvon Smith (6-foot-6, 200), Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (6-foot-3, 170), Phenix City (Ala.) Central 2024 cornerback Jayden Coleman (5-foot-10, 178), Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas 2025 linebacker Martin Rhyne (6-foot-1, 200), Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside 2024 cornerback Kevon Gray (6-foot, 165), Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 2025 defensive lineman Kole Briehler (6-foot-3, 250), Washington (Mo.) 2024 offensive tackle Ryan Jostes (6-foot-6, 280), Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing 2024 offensive tackle Caleb Brewer (6-foot-6, 290), Zionsville (Ind.) 2025 wide receiver Eugene Hilton (5-foot-10, 170), Marietta (Ga.) Walton 2024 linebacker Ashton Woods (6-foot-3, 210), Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton 2025 linebacker Paul Nelson (6-foot-2, 205), Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County 2025 linebacker Tavion Wallace (6-foot-1, 197) and Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop Canevin safety Jason Cross (6-foot-2, 165), Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy 2024 edge rusher Chase Couch (6-foot-4, 215), Avon (Conn.) 2024 offensive tackle Jack Hines (6-foot-7, 280), and Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines 2025 offensive tackle Solomon Thomas (6-foot-3, 278).
WTVQ
Lexington Police looking for 2 men after incident involving officer on Polo Club Blvd
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is investigating after an officer discharged his gun Sunday morning during an incident on Polo Club Boulevard. Police say they were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard near Waterstone at Hamburg just before 5 a.m. Sunday for reports of 2 men breaking into cars.
WSAZ
Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police say a man pretending to be a police officer was caught after pulling people over. A news release from the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says Thursday, they responded to a report of a suspicious person using blue and red LED lights to stop pedestrians who were traveling near the Morgan/Elliott County line.
WSAZ
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - Police in Portsmouth, Ohio are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft case. Portsmouth Police released this picture of a man suspected of stealing $1,500 in tools. Officers said the man is also a suspect in an incident on Saturday, Jan. 21, where...
thebig1063.com
Campbell County Woman Indicted, Charged in Husband’s Overdose Death
A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on murder charges in connection to an overdose death. On April 2, 2021, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division joined investigators with the...
fox56news.com
Family of 6-year-old student accused of shooting teacher issues statement
WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read the full statement: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/family-of-6-year-old-accused-of-shooting-teacher-issues-statement/. Family of 6-year-old student accused of shooting …. WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read the full statement: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/family-of-6-year-old-accused-of-shooting-teacher-issues-statement/. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 20. Jan. 20: Bad healthcare, Princess Diana’s...
Comments / 0