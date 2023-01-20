ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, KY

fox56news.com

Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved cases

Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Shannon Gilday back in court in Madison County

Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky's local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants 'scoring criteria,' Cameron's appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Man facing murder charge after Kentucky shooting

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a murder charge in Nicholas County. Kentucky State Police says they were notified Sunday night about a shooting on Cassidy Creek Road. KSP says Frisco Johnson was taken to Bourbon Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State police say Dalton...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKYT 27

Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC

The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin's House of Bourbon.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Officials investigating deadly crash in Scott Co.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in the area of 2165 Long Lick Pike. On their Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office said it appears a red Toyota van ran off the right side of the roadway partially down an embankment and struck a tree head-on.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating armed robbery in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning. Officers were called to Etawah Drive near August Drive around 1:45 a.m. That’s in the Eastland Parkway area. A man told police that two men robbed him at gunpoint. He said they shot...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

UK offers legacy recruit Chase Couch and sons of T.Y. Hilton, Chris Henry

Kentucky has offered Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic 2025 wide receiver De'zie Jones (5-foot-11, 175), Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle 2025 defensive lineman Naim Jackson (6-foot-4, 245), Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft 2025 athlete Tayvon Smith (6-foot-6, 200), Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (6-foot-3, 170), Phenix City (Ala.) Central 2024 cornerback Jayden Coleman (5-foot-10, 178), Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas 2025 linebacker Martin Rhyne (6-foot-1, 200), Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside 2024 cornerback Kevon Gray (6-foot, 165), Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 2025 defensive lineman Kole Briehler (6-foot-3, 250), Washington (Mo.) 2024 offensive tackle Ryan Jostes (6-foot-6, 280), Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing 2024 offensive tackle Caleb Brewer (6-foot-6, 290), Zionsville (Ind.) 2025 wide receiver Eugene Hilton (5-foot-10, 170), Marietta (Ga.) Walton 2024 linebacker Ashton Woods (6-foot-3, 210), Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton 2025 linebacker Paul Nelson (6-foot-2, 205), Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County 2025 linebacker Tavion Wallace (6-foot-1, 197) and Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop Canevin safety Jason Cross (6-foot-2, 165), Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy 2024 edge rusher Chase Couch (6-foot-4, 215), Avon (Conn.) 2024 offensive tackle Jack Hines (6-foot-7, 280), and Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines 2025 offensive tackle Solomon Thomas (6-foot-3, 278).
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police say a man pretending to be a police officer was caught after pulling people over. A news release from the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says Thursday, they responded to a report of a suspicious person using blue and red LED lights to stop pedestrians who were traveling near the Morgan/Elliott County line.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Police asking for help identifying theft suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - Police in Portsmouth, Ohio are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft case. Portsmouth Police released this picture of a man suspected of stealing $1,500 in tools. Officers said the man is also a suspect in an incident on Saturday, Jan. 21, where...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
thebig1063.com

Campbell County Woman Indicted, Charged in Husband’s Overdose Death

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on murder charges in connection to an overdose death. On April 2, 2021, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division joined investigators with the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Family of 6-year-old student accused of shooting teacher issues statement

WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read the full statement: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/family-of-6-year-old-accused-of-shooting-teacher-issues-statement/.
LEXINGTON, KY

