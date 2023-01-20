ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streaking Chris Gutierrez draws Pedro Munhoz at UFC Fight Night on April 15

By Mike Bohn, Nolan King
After sending Frankie Edgar into retirement, Chris Gutierrez will get a chance to take another climb forward in the bantamweight pecking order against Pedro Munhoz.

Gutierrez (19-4-2 MMA, 7-1-1 UFC) and Munhoz (19-7 MMA, 9-7 UFC) have agreed to a matchup at UFC Fight Night on April 15. MMA Junkie confirmed the booking with a person close to the situation following an initial report from UFC broadcast partner ESPN. The person requested anonymity because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

There has not been an announced location or venue for the card at this time.

Gutierrez, No. 12 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie bantamweight rankings, is currently in the midst of an eight-fight unbeaten streak. After losing his octagon debut in November 2018, the 31-year-old has not been defeated again. His current streak includes a brutal first-round knockout of Edgar this past November at UFC 281.

No. 15 Munhoz, meanwhile, will attempt to hang on to his ranking and avoid extending the roughest stretch of his career. The 36-year-old has just one victory in his past six fights, albeit with all his losses coming against former or current champions in Aljamain Sterling, Jose Aldo, Dominick Cruz, and Edgar.

Munhoz’s most recent fight at UFC 276 in July saw him clash with Sean O’Malley, but it ended in a no contest when the Brazilian couldn’t continue after O’Malley poked him in the eye.

The latest lineup for UFC Fight Night on April 15 now includes:

  • Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • Chris Gutierrez vs. Pedro Munhoz
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
  • Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown
  • Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes
  • Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

