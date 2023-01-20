Read full article on original website
ASML Q4 net profit $1.98 billion, sees sales up 25% in 2023
VELDHOVEN, Netherlands, Jan 25 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), an equipment supplier to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and forecast sales growth of more than 25% in 2023.
Asia shares trading mixed, China markets closed for holidays
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street indexes finished little changed as investors awaited earnings results from major global companies. Shares rose in Tokyo and Seoul, but fell in Sydney and Mumbai. Markets were closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for Lunar New Year holidays.
U.S. economy to slow in next two quarters
Forecasters now expect U.S. economic activity to contract for consecutive quarters in the middle of this year as the Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate hikes ripple more broadly throughout the economy. Forecasts indicate gross domestic product would fall at an annualized rate of 0.6% in the second quarter and 0.3% in the third quarter as consumer…
As inflation cools, the Fed must choose: Stay on the gas or tap the brakes
The Federal Reserve spent most of last year in emergency mode, scrambling to catch up to inflation. Now central bankers agree that phase of their work is wrapping up. Fed officials will convene for their first policy meeting of the year on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, when they'll raise interest rates for the eighth time in a row to combat pandemic-era inflation.
North American and Annexus launch new fixed index annuity
North American Company for Life and Health Insurance, a member company of Sammons Financial Group and one of the largest issuers of fixed index annuities (FIAs) in the U.S.,1 has once again joined forces with Annexus, a premier independent designer of FIAs. The new North American Secure HorizonSM Choice (Secure...
Majority Of Economists in Survey See Recession As Likely
Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) Higher interest rates and costs are the biggest threats, the economists said. While the economy certainly hasn't broken down yet in the face of the. interest rate hikes, economists don't have a rosy outlook for the next year. The National Association of Business Economics (NABE) Business Conditions...
AM Best to Sponsor ACLI-SOA’s ReFocus 2023 Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis sponsoring the ReFocus 2023 conference, an annual insurance industry event co-hosted by the. ReFocus 2023 will take place Feb. 26–March 1, 2023, at the Cosmopolitan of. Las Vegas. . The event features senior-level life insurance and reinsurance executives with sessions that look at leading issues...
Why neither Fed’s monetary nor Congress’ fiscal policies help US economy | Peter Crabb
The political blame game continues. officials say they will stay out of politics. Members of. blame the Fed for raising interest rates to combat inflation. As it has been said, ““Politics is a dirty business, but if you do not do politics, politics will be done to you.”
Best’s Special Report: U.S. Property/Casualty Insurers’ Leverage Ratios Elevated Due to Capital Declines
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- A confluence of factors, including rising interest rates, increased unrealized losses and declines in capital has led to leverage ratios ticking up among. property/casualty (P/C) insurance companies, according to a new AM Best special report. The Best’s Special Report, “U.S. P/C Insurers’ Leverage Ratios Remain Elevated Due to...
