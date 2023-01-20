Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
50 years ago this unknown teen was murdered by a Houston, Texas serial killerMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston Housing Authority Launches New Round of Public Housing Applications After Four-Year HiatusAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Dallas-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain adds sprawling new Woodlands location with patio and potent 'ritas
A Dallas-based restaurant chain known for its Tex-Mex and Latin flavors will arrive in The Woodlands later this year. Gloria’s Latin Cuisine will open its 23rd location in Shenandoah at 18484 Interstate 45 S. Founded by Gloria and Jose Fuentes, Gloria’s blends classic Tex-Mex fare with elements of the Fuentes’ Salvadoran heritage. Meals at Gloria’s could include everything from crispy tacos and chile relleno to pupusas and pork tenderloin in ancho chile sauce with plantains. Of course, the signature black bean dip and a potent margarita (or two) are fan favorites. The Woodlands location will join outposts in Midtown, Baybrook, and Katy. Slated to open by the end of 2023, the 8,500-square-foot location will feature Latin-inspired decor, an outdoor patio, and dedicated bar area. While that’s a large restaurant by most standards, it isn’t big enough for the Gloria’s nightlife experience. According to a Facebook post about the opening, those looking to dance the night away will still have to patronize the Midtown location. “We’re excited to continue our expansion with our fourth location in the Houston area and look forward to bringing our authentic Latin cuisine to The Woodlands,” co-founder Jose Fuentes said in a statement.
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
Wine-fueled restaurant opens new location in the Woodlands with 60 varietals on tap
Woodlands residents have a new place to gather over wine and pizza. Sixty Vines has opened its second Houston-area location in Market Square (9595 Six Pines Dr. #900). Courtesy of Sixty VinesSixty Vines has opened in The Woodlands. Courtesy of Sixty VinesThe menu is built around pizzas and shareable dishes. Courtesy of Sixty VinesThe interior features high ceilings. Located in the former Jasper’s space, the almost 12,500-square-foot restaurant offers an expansive dining room with high ceilings and plenty of outdoor seating. As its name implies,...
Houston restaurateur Grant Cooper draws up new coastal-inspired eatery in hot Montrose hub
Veteran Houston restaurateur Grant Cooper and his business partner Josep Prats have unveiled their newest project. Graffiti Raw, the newest concept from the Big Vibe Group, is now open in the Montrose Collective mixed-use development. Located at the corner of California and Grant streets (1001 California St.), Graffiti Raw takes its inspiration from coastal destinations such as Big Sur, Mexico, and the Mediterranean. The design features woven Moroccan light fixtures, white oak, and hand-painted murals by local artist Haley Bowen. An image of the “Raw Man” greets diners at the entrance and can be seen from the restaurant’s wraparound patio. ...
Spanish Village to close in Third Ward; owner announces new restaurant coming soon
Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31. (Courtesy Kristen Gilliam) Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31, according to an announcement made by restaurant officials in January.
cw39.com
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands
Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
Houston's 'most metal brewery' makes brash moves with beer relaunch and taproom in the works
A popular Houston brewery has relaunched one its signature beers with a new name, which is part of a larger series of changes made by its new owners. While the names behind Brash Brewing may have changed, its status as Houston’s “most metal brewery” remains unchanged.Equal Parts Brewing owners Matt Peterson and Nick Sorenson purchased the north Houston brewery last summer. They recruited former Brash head brewer Vince Mandeville to return and resume overseeing production as director of brewery operations. “We bought Brash because we felt like it was a great brand with solid recipes, and a rabid following, but...
houstonfoodfinder.com
New Sugar Land Hangout is Naturally Fun for Wine Lovers
Sugar Land has its first wine shop dedicated to the growing natural wine movement. The recently opened Imperial Wine SLTX is a neighborhood bottle shop located at 106 Bay View less than a mile from the old Imperial Sugar Factory — but refined sugar is one ingredient you won’t find added to any of the wines carried in this charming store.
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Eater
Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland
A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
Sixty Vines Wine & Dine brings vineyard wine tasting to Market Street in The Woodlands
A variety of wines, cocktails and foods are available at the new location in Market Street. (Courtesy Sixty Vines) Sixty Vines Wine & Dine officially opened in Market Street in The Woodlands on Jan. 23. The wine bar and restaurant offers a variety of 50 different wines available from wooden kegs to mimic the vineyard tasting experience.
Fast Casual
Salad and Go adding 3 restaurants in Texas
Gilbert, Arizona-based Salad and Go is continuing its growth across Texas with three locations opening next month in the Houston suburbs of Katy, Richmond and League City. "Salad and Go has brought fresh, nutritious and affordable food to markets across Texas this year with over 30 locations operating in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and our plans for the state aren't anywhere close to done," CEO Charlie Morrison said in a company press release. "The three new locations opening in Houston create more opportunities to continue our mission and show Houstonians that healthy eating doesn't have to be expensive or hard to find. Salad and Go cares about providing access to healthy food in its communities and is committed to sharing the experience with more cities around the nation."
Ken Hoffman chides New York Times' Houston travel guide and explains why our city isn't a great place to visit
Here we go again, and again... Another “36 Hours in Houston” article telling readers where to go and what to do if they have a short spell to spend here. The latest ran in The New York Times last week, written by Shannon Sims, who claims that she grew up in Houston and continues to live here.Thing is, Sims' read just like the one the Times ran in 2016. And the one they ran in 2010. They might as well just move here.Thirty-six hours doesn’t do Houston justice. They’re written by travel writers, who sometimes don’t live here, for tourists...
Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club enchants with February films to fall for, Black History classics, Oscar faves, and more
With cool temps here to stay (for a while), Houston's Rooftop Cinema ClubRooftop Cinema Club is back this February with on-theme showcases and screenings, tributes to Black History Month and the Oscars, and a perfect Valentine's Day date spot. Fans of film al fresco can head to the rooftop in Uptown’s BLVD Place (1700 Post Oak Blvd.) for scenic city views and a venue decked out for February. Never ones to disappoint with clever, quirky, and even silly themes, Rooftop has promised a return of Wooftop dog-friendly screenings and beloved Singalong nights.The new schedule starts February 10 and runs through...
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Tops Out Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital Campus
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. celebrated the topping out of Houston Methodist’s new Cypress Hospital campus located in the greater Houston area. The Houston Methodist campus sits on 105 acres and consists of a seven-story hospital, two medical office buildings, and a central utility plant, with a mixture of built out space as well as a shell for future growth. McCarthy broke ground on the hospital in February 2022, and construction is scheduled to achieve substantial completion by the end of 2024.
Here's the red-hot story everyone should be pouncing on in Houston
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Ken Hoffman sheds light on the one story in Houston that everyone should be talking about. The number one basketball team in the country deserves more local attention.2. Girl Scouts unveil radical new flavor for 2023 cookie season in Houston. They're calling it the sister to Thin Mints. 3. Houston comedian's runaway Netflix hit based in Bayou City returns for one Mo season. Mo debuted last August to rave reviews, scoring a 100-percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. 4. Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location. The bakery will serve cakes, pies, cookies, quiches, and more. 5. Iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant and Third Ward landmark announces closing date. Fans have until March 31 to make their final visits to the local institution.
houstononthecheap.com
Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!
Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
Fort Bend Star
LA Crawfish offers fine Louisiana cuisine in a relaxed setting
In my quest to provide a tour of the world cuisines of Fort Bend County, I've so far taken readers to the Mediterranean, East Asia, Italy, India, and Japan. But this week, I'm taking you to perhaps the most exotic locale yet: Louisiana. Sure, the Pelican State may be right...
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Grilled Cheese and Hops and Hot Sauce
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. National Cheese Lover’s Day Celebration at Twisted Grilled Cheese. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The cheese gurus at Twisted Grill Cheese will be celebrating National Cheese Lover’s Day by offering half-off the melty, gooey "5 Cheese Classic" grilled cheese sandwich. Made with Vermont white cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, and yellow and white American cheeses, get it for $5 all day this Friday.
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0