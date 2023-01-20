A Dallas-based restaurant chain known for its Tex-Mex and Latin flavors will arrive in The Woodlands later this year. Gloria’s Latin Cuisine will open its 23rd location in Shenandoah at 18484 Interstate 45 S. Founded by Gloria and Jose Fuentes, Gloria’s blends classic Tex-Mex fare with elements of the Fuentes’ Salvadoran heritage. Meals at Gloria’s could include everything from crispy tacos and chile relleno to pupusas and pork tenderloin in ancho chile sauce with plantains. Of course, the signature black bean dip and a potent margarita (or two) are fan favorites. The Woodlands location will join outposts in Midtown, Baybrook, and Katy. Slated to open by the end of 2023, the 8,500-square-foot location will feature Latin-inspired decor, an outdoor patio, and dedicated bar area. While that’s a large restaurant by most standards, it isn’t big enough for the Gloria’s nightlife experience. According to a Facebook post about the opening, those looking to dance the night away will still have to patronize the Midtown location. “We’re excited to continue our expansion with our fourth location in the Houston area and look forward to bringing our authentic Latin cuisine to The Woodlands,” co-founder Jose Fuentes said in a statement.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO