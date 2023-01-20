Read full article on original website
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Canceled: Here’s When the Last Episode Airs
Another 'NCIS' spinoff is coming to an end. 'NCIS: Los Angeles' will end in May 2023 after 14 seasons, CBS has announced.
Popculture
LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
Popculture
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
Popculture
'Good Doctor' Spinoff Casts Its Two Stars, Gets Premiere Date
Do good lawyers exist? ABC is about to help viewers find out with The Good Lawyer, the first spinoff to The Good Doctor. Nancy Drew star Kennedy McMann will be introduced as the titular good lawyer in the March 6 episode of The Good Doctor. Felicity Huffman will also guest star in the episode and later appear in the series, which is expected to debut during the 2023-2024 TV season.
tvinsider.com
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: See D.B. Woodside’s Fiery Debut in Season 4 Premiere Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Raining frogs, airborne port-a-potties, a county fair in chaos…9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 definitely knows how to make an entrance!. The Texas-based first responders drama blasts into Season 4 on Tuesday, January 24 with a local carnival at the center of a freak weather event known as a derecho. It packs tornadolike conditions, flash floods and, yes, even some amphibians that get sucked up into the clouds before falling back to the ground.
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
C.J. Harris Dead: ‘American Idol’ Alum Dies Of Apparent Heart Attack At 31
Another American Idol alum is gone far too soon. C.J. Harris died on Jan. 15 after seemingly suffering a heart attack at the age of 31, according to TMZ. A family member for the singer confirmed that C.J. was rushed to the hospital in Alabama, but did not survive. C.J....
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
RIP C.J. Harris! Every 'American Idol' Singer Who Has Died Since Competing
Jennifer Lopez favorite from 2014 C.J. Harris dies at 31.
Mark Harmon May Have Left in Season 19, But He Remains a Major Part of ‘NCIS’ Well Into Season 20
Mark Harmon said goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs in episode 4 of season 19 after playing the character for more than 400 episodes.
Tracee Ellis Ross Opens Up About Perimenopause And Being Single & Childless At 50
Ross is redefining what womanhood means to her.
Why New Amsterdam Is Really Ending With A Two-Hour Finale Event, According To The EPs
New Amsterdam's executive producers opened up about why the show is ending with two episodes back to back, and what they thought of the penultimate episode.
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus Revealed Ahead of Graceland Memorial
Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place will be an above-ground tomb -- similar to what her late son was buried in ... which can now be in seen in full view ahead of her memorial. Photos surfaced Saturday from Graceland, where LMP's stone sarcophagus was revealed lying right next to...
NBC Shakes Up Sunday Schedule: Found Pushed to Fall, Magnum P.I. Gets Super-Sized Premiere, Blacklist to 10
NBC’s Found is getting lost until next season. The network announced Thursday that the new missing persons drama series — which was slated to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 19 — is being pushed to Fall 2023. As a result, The Blacklist will shift from Sundays at 8 pm to 10 pm (where Found was supposed to air) when it returns on Feb. 26, and Dateline will now kick off the night with an expanded two-hour edition (from 7-9 pm). Magnum P.I., meanwhile, will stay put at 9 pm, although it will now launch with two back-to-back episodes on Feb. 19. Also of note:...
AOL Corp
Cause of death released for 'Will & Grace' actor Leslie Jordan
LOS ANGELES — "Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan, who was found without a pulse after a car crash in Hollywood last year, died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, officials said Thursday. Jordan, 67, experienced sudden heart failure due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said.
Famed Soap Opera and Broadway Star Dies
Famed soap opera and Broadway star Ben Masters has reportedly died following complications related to an illness, a family spokesperson announced Thursday. Masters, who first came to prominence on Broadway in the 1970s, eventually gaining widespread fame for his role on the NBC soap opera "Passions," reportedly died Wednesday. Masters had battled dementia for years, dying of complications due to Covid-19, according to People.
William Frawley: The TV Trials, Tribulations, and Feuds of the "I Love Lucy" and "My Three Sons" Star
He was talented and courageous, but had a drinking problem and was difficult to work with. A legendary character from early films, William Frawley became a TV household name as one of the stars of the legendary I Love Lucy series, and later on the My Three Sons sitcom.
Nia Long Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Co-Star Omarion After Flirty Red Carpet Moment
If there’s one thing Nia Long, 52, is it’s single! The You People star took to the comments section of a video on The Shade Room‘s Instagram to dispute any romance speculation between her and her co-star Omarion, 38, on Friday. “#PressPlay: The smile on #Omarion’s face says it all!”, the outlet captioned the clip of Omarion and Nia briefly holding hands on the red carpet. Nia quickly took to the comments and wrote, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” along with a kissy face emoji.
