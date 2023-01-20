ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement

NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed

More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
Popculture

'Good Doctor' Spinoff Casts Its Two Stars, Gets Premiere Date

Do good lawyers exist? ABC is about to help viewers find out with The Good Lawyer, the first spinoff to The Good Doctor. Nancy Drew star Kennedy McMann will be introduced as the titular good lawyer in the March 6 episode of The Good Doctor. Felicity Huffman will also guest star in the episode and later appear in the series, which is expected to debut during the 2023-2024 TV season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tvinsider.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: See D.B. Woodside’s Fiery Debut in Season 4 Premiere Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Raining frogs, airborne port-a-potties, a county fair in chaos…9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 definitely knows how to make an entrance!. The Texas-based first responders drama blasts into Season 4 on Tuesday, January 24 with a local carnival at the center of a freak weather event known as a derecho. It packs tornadolike conditions, flash floods and, yes, even some amphibians that get sucked up into the clouds before falling back to the ground.
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
TMZ.com

Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus Revealed Ahead of Graceland Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place will be an above-ground tomb -- similar to what her late son was buried in ... which can now be in seen in full view ahead of her memorial. Photos surfaced Saturday from Graceland, where LMP's stone sarcophagus was revealed lying right next to...
TVLine

NBC Shakes Up Sunday Schedule: Found Pushed to Fall, Magnum P.I. Gets Super-Sized Premiere, Blacklist to 10

NBC’s Found is getting lost until next season. The network announced Thursday that the new missing persons drama series — which was slated to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 19 — is being pushed to Fall 2023. As a result, The Blacklist will shift from Sundays at 8 pm to 10 pm (where Found was supposed to air) when it returns on Feb. 26, and Dateline will now kick off the night with an expanded two-hour edition (from 7-9 pm). Magnum P.I., meanwhile, will stay put at 9 pm, although it will now launch with two back-to-back episodes on Feb. 19. Also of note:...
AOL Corp

Cause of death released for 'Will & Grace' actor Leslie Jordan

LOS ANGELES — "Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan, who was found without a pulse after a car crash in Hollywood last year, died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, officials said Thursday. Jordan, 67, experienced sudden heart failure due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Soap Opera and Broadway Star Dies

Famed soap opera and Broadway star Ben Masters has reportedly died following complications related to an illness, a family spokesperson announced Thursday. Masters, who first came to prominence on Broadway in the 1970s, eventually gaining widespread fame for his role on the NBC soap opera "Passions," reportedly died Wednesday. Masters had battled dementia for years, dying of complications due to Covid-19, according to People.
HollywoodLife

Nia Long Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Co-Star Omarion After Flirty Red Carpet Moment

If there’s one thing Nia Long, 52, is it’s single! The You People star took to the comments section of a video on The Shade Room‘s Instagram to dispute any romance speculation between her and her co-star Omarion, 38, on Friday. “#PressPlay: The smile on #Omarion’s face says it all!”, the outlet captioned the clip of Omarion and Nia briefly holding hands on the red carpet. Nia quickly took to the comments and wrote, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” along with a kissy face emoji.

