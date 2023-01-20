A's Not Pursuing a Ramón Laureano Trade

But Should They?

In an article talking about the Minnesota Twins potentially looking to make an upgrade, Dan Hayes writes "The Twins previously looked into A's outfielder Ramón Laureano , but didn't get the sense Oakland was open to a trade."

Trading Laureano right now has always been a tricky proposition. On the one hand, he's one of the few pieces the A's have that has some trade value given that he's still under team control until 2025. The other side of that coin is that he's coming off a couple of down seasons and is approaching 30 with each passing day, currently sitting at 28 and a half. The closer he creeps to 30, the less a team may be willing to part with in a deal.

You could make the argument that he's a fan favorite, but that hasn't stopped the A's front office from moving any of the other fan favorites in the past. Sean Murphy was projected for roughly the same salary in 2023, and had the same number of years of control, but the difference between the two players is that Murphy was coming off his best season to date and is one of the best catchers in baseball.

Ramón has it in him to be a premier outfielder, but injuries and suspensions have plagued him since his breakout 2019 season in which he slashed .288/.340/.521 with 24 homers, 29 doubles, 79 runs scored and 67 driven in. He was also 29% better than league average that season.

He played 54 games in the shortened 2020 season, but was roughly league average at the dish. In the two years that have followed he has played a total of 182 games and slashed .229/.302/.409.

It would look like the reason the A's wouldn't be eager to move Laureano is more a matter of performance than want, but holding onto him is a bit of a gamble.

The calculus has to be that if Laureano has a solid first half of the 2023 season--no injuries, he's swinging the bat well, and playing gold glove defense--then his trade value is likely to rise quite a bit from where it currently is, and the front office could move him at the trade deadline.

One way he can reverse his current trend is by refining his approach at the plate. His walk rate has gone down the past two seasons since he posted a 10.8% walk rate in 54 games in 2020. Since then, it's been 7.1% and then 6.4% this past season, ranking in the 27th percentile. That, coupled with his whiff rate which lands in the 16th percentile, aren't skills that opposing teams look at and salivate over.

The A's have to be looking at this being a normal off-season for Ramón, which could lead to a return to his 2019 form. No pandemic, no lockout, no suspension to fulfill. He just gets to report to camp and go right into the season.

If the A's are in fact hoping to trade Laureano at the deadline after a solid first half, that makes some sense, but there is also some risk involved.

One outfielder that is likely holding onto one of the last spots on the projected roster is Cristian Pache , whom the A's acquired in the Matt Olson deal with the Atlanta Braves last year.

Pache didn't have the season many had hoped for, batting .166 with a .218 OBP and a .241 slug, but he did play outstanding defense in center, so if he can figure out how to hit at a roughly league average clip, he would be an All Star.

The problem for Pache is that he's out of minor league options, so if he doesn't make the A's Opening Day roster, then he'd either be traded or placed on waivers, where he'd likely be claimed by another team. Either way, he wouldn't be in the organization.

Some believe that at 24, Pache is a lost cause. Others think that he's shown some improvements in small sample sizes and wants to see him get a little more run in the big leagues.

Even if the A's do keep Pache on the roster, then some of the other outfielders that the A's have like Conner Capel , Cal Stevenson , and journeyman Brent Rooker , may not get an opportunity with Brown, Kemp, Díaz, Ruiz, Laureano, and Pache all outfield options already on the club.

If Laureano is on the team and he doesn't turn things around, the A's could end up cutting ties with him after the season anyway, and they could also lose Pache in the process when that one roster spot could have come in handy.

It's all a gamble. The hope is that at the end of it all, the A's have the best group of guys moving forward.