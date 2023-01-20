Grant highlights Canton's accomplishments in 2022 in 'State of the City' address

Canton Mayor Bill Grant gives his annual State of the City address. Ethan Johnson

CANTON — Canton leaders have accomplished in two years a majority of projects they planned for the next 15 years, Mayor Bill Grant told council members and residents Thursday.

Grant shared his annual "State of the City" at Thursday's mayor and council meeting, highlighting the city's progress on its "Roadmap to Success."

"Eight distinct tenets were adopted that form the basis for the manner in which we review business at every council meeting, explore opportunities for capital investment, create and tweak public programming and task our city manager in operating our city," Grant said. "Our roadmap involved numerous goals and ambitious projects which we anticipated taking up to 15 years to achieve. Tonight however, I am very happy to report that after only two years of steadfast focus on planning our work and working our plan, we have initiated or completed almost 70% of the projects, programs, initiatives and action items included in our initial roadmap."

The first tenet in the city's roadmap is "Creating Great Neighborhoods," and in this area the city has committed a $2.8 million loan for Shipp Street housing redevelopment, established standards for cottage homes and approved an age-restricted affordable housing project, Grant said. The city also promoted Ken Patton to the role of housing initiatives director to focus on helping the city improve its housing options.

Grant also touted the continued redevelopment success of The Mill on Etowah, and discussed the recently approved year-long abeyance on residential public hearings for rezoning, which will expire in November.

The mayor said some housing goals for the city in 2023 include establishing housing trust fund programming, and a development agreement with the Canton Housing Authority for its Tanner Place and Oakside projects.

Discussing the roadmap' second tenet, "Celebrating Diversity," Grant touched on several accomplishments, including the launching of the Connecting Canton Business program for new businesses — 13 of businesses in the program are minority owned, Grant said.

Last year, the city joined state and federal governments in recognizing Juneteenth as a city holiday, Grant said. The city also held events, luncheons and workshops celebrating the many cultures and age groups in the community.

To promote the city's economic success, Canton hired Angie Busby last year as its economic development and tourism manager, the mayor said, and created a new tourism board. The city also purchased 325 acres at Lake Canton for development along the lake.

The city also sold land along Bluffs Parkway to the Cherokee Office of Economic Development for business development, the establishment of Canton's first tax allocation district, implementation of liquor package sales that voters approved in 2021 and $600,000 in funding from Appalachian Regional Commission for a trail bridge.

Goals for 2023 under this tenet include launching tax allocation district projects, complete a public arts master plan and determine direction to take regarding potential tourism at Lake Canton, formerly the reservoir, Grant said.

To enhance downtown Canton, city leaders sold the historic sold the historic Jones Mercantile building for the development of mixed-commercial and built and completed a new parking deck. Downtown also saw 13 new businesses and the opening of the Cherokee County History Center. The city also began work on a project to make West Main Street more accessible for pedestrians.

"Over the past four years, nearly 600,000 square feet of historic buildings have been or are in the process of rehabilitation or rebirth in downtown Canton," Grant said.

In 2023, the city looks to continue to use the TAD to increase projects downtown, complete new residential projects, open Jones Mercantile, increase tourism foot traffic and more, the mayor said.

Guided by the city's environmental sustainability tenet, in 2022 Canton launched the environment and sustainability advisory board, updated the city's landscape palette to focus on native plant species, made improvements to the city's water treatment facility, added electric vehicle charging stations and more.

To improve and expand its parks and recreation offerings, in 2022 the city purchased south Canton park property, resurfaced Boling Park basketball and tennis courts, improved walking trails at Boling Park and installed new restrooms and furnishes at parks and trails, Grant said. City leaders also broke ground on improvements to Harmon Park and partnered with the Canton Housing Authority for future park development at Jefferson Circle.

In 2023, city leaders plan to continue work on the Heritage to Boling Park trail connector.

Staff and the city council last year completed a transportation master plan, continued design and analysis for road and intersection improvements throughout the city, worked on a Riverstone and West Main Street pedestrian study and worked towards the completion of sewer and water treatment projects.

In 2023, Grant said he would like to see the city increase connectivity with neighborhoods and trails, as well as complete phase one of the water treatment plant expansion and a new booster pump at East Main Street and Brown Industrial Parkway.

The city adjusted its base pay to $20 an hour for all city employees and implemented a step pay plan for sworn law enforcement. Canton also instituted paid parental leave and updated retirement plans.

Last year, Canton maintained its lowest millage rate in city history, 5.4 mills, the mayor said.

City council and staff also updated Canton's charter, and reviewed the city's code of ordinances and unified development code.

The mayor also thanked Canton's city council members, as well as city staff, for their hard work, and the citizens for their support and input.

"We all need to consider how fortunate we are to be in this special place," Grant said. "Canton has grown and will continue to grow. However, with a steadfast commitment to quality over quantity, intelligent planning and consistent implementation of our community plan, we will continue to design our own destiny."

To watch the full address, visit canton.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and click on the video link for the Jan. 19 meeting.