ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Mobile home destroyed in fire

By Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJMFa_0kLlVRgR00
Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire with Woodstock Fire and Rescue and the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

A mobile home near Woodstock in Cherokee County was destroyed in a fire Friday morning, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services announced.

Cherokee County and Woodstock firefighters responded to a residential structure fire, with Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday morning, in the area of Mill Creek Road and Arnold Mill Road near River Ridge High School.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a mobile home fully involved, Cherokee Fire reported. No occupants were home at the time of the fire, though the home was destroyed, according to Cherokee Fire spokesman Lt. Michael Sims.

Crews continued to work on scene and drivers experienced traffic delays in the area for about an hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Sims said.

Comments / 0

Related
northgwinnettvoice.com

Monday morning fire destroys Flowery Branch shop

An fire broke out at a shop off of Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch in the morning hours of Monday, Jan. 23 and destroyed the structure. Firefighters with Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a call about a fire around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 7000 block of Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman killed in Friday evening car crash

A Gainesville woman was killed Friday evening after she was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in northwest Hall County. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the agency was called at about 6:20 p.m. to the scene of the accident on Old Lyncliff Drive. Deputies found a 2006 Nissan Altima in a creek bed alongside the roadway.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver killed in I-20 crash in Douglasville

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 20 that happened early Monday morning in Douglasville. Officials with the Douglasville Police Department say the accident happened just after 6 a.m. on I-20 westbound near Fairburn Road. According to investors, the crash involved two cars. The driver of...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
WTVC

Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says

The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Council’s Hwy. 54-74 decision a traffic boondoggle for Peachtree City

I am interrupting the history series on Peachtree City to issue a wake-up call. We know an elected official’s success is contingent upon his/her ability to comprehend and influence the issues of the constituents. Politicians must recognize the everyday concerns of those who elect them to office and act accordingly.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police investigating armed robbery at bank

The alleged robbery occurred just prior to 11:30 a.m. this morning. The Gainesville police department report they are searching for a white male driving a Ford F-150. The suspect entered the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. He left the location with an undisclosed amount of cash.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WDEF

Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County

CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
1K+
Followers
807
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy