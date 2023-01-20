Mobile home destroyed in fire

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire with Woodstock Fire and Rescue and the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

A mobile home near Woodstock in Cherokee County was destroyed in a fire Friday morning, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services announced.

Cherokee County and Woodstock firefighters responded to a residential structure fire, with Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday morning, in the area of Mill Creek Road and Arnold Mill Road near River Ridge High School.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a mobile home fully involved, Cherokee Fire reported. No occupants were home at the time of the fire, though the home was destroyed, according to Cherokee Fire spokesman Lt. Michael Sims.

Crews continued to work on scene and drivers experienced traffic delays in the area for about an hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Sims said.