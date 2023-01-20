Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Music News
Ultra International Music Publishing Acquires Zaytoven Catalog, Announces New Futures Deal
Ultra International Music Publishing has announced a co-publishing deal with acclaimed songwriter/producer Zaytoven in addition to acquiring his existing catalog. Ultra International Music Publishing (UIMP), a leading independent publisher of hip-hop, jazz, EDM, pop, and reggae, announces a new agreement with Atlanta-based songwriter and producer Zaytoven. UIMP has agreed to a co-publishing agreement with Zaytoven to develop new work as he continues his collaborations with the company in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and London.
Digital Music News
Hipgnosis Song Management Acquires Justin Bieber Song Rights In Reported $200 Million Deal
Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM) has officially acquired Justin Bieber’s catalog, including the 28-year-old’s publishing and recorded interests. Blackstone-powered Hipgnosis Song Management reached out to Digital Music News with word of the high-profile transaction this morning. The deal’s formal announcement arrives a little over one month after reports suggested that HSM and Bieber were closing in on a $200 million agreement. However, the involved parties haven’t publicly confirmed the transaction’s value.
Digital Music News
YouTube Music Listening Room Beta – What Is It?
YouTube opened a limited-access beta program called ‘Listening Room’ to solicit feedback from music listeners. The YouTube Music team created a Google doc asking music lovers questions about their listening preferences. Users who are selected to participate in the ‘Listening Room’ beta will get early access to new features and have access to the YouTube Music product team on Discord in order to provide feedback. Sign-ups for the new program were only open for 24 hours before they closed.
Digital Music News
Why Is the Music Industry Letting Instagram & TikTok Own the Customer? Rhythmic Rebellion Makes the Case for Controlling Valuable Fan Relationships
Rhythmic Rebellion has long helped artists, labels, and others to build and benefit from fan relationships by harnessing the power of one-stop digital platforms. Now, with a number of success stories to its credit, the company is making a stronger case than ever for controlling and capitalizing upon the listener support that fuels career results.
Digital Music News
Ready to Level Up Your Career in Music? Thoughtful Finance Is the Next Step
Let’s face it–most creatives in the industry can’t rely on their ‘big break’ for sustained success. They’re great when they happen–but it’s entirely out of your control. Creatives have more options now than ever for developing sustained success. Here’s how. The...
Digital Music News
Warner Music Group Acquires Yes ‘Recorded Music Rights and Income Streams’ in ‘Milestone Deal’
Warner Music Group (WMG) has officially acquired the recorded rights of Yes in a deal that covers the London-based group’s first 12 studio albums. The Big Three label and the more than 50-year-old act unveiled the transaction – specifically extending to Yes’ Atlantic Records studio albums as well as 17 live recordings and compilations – in a formal announcement message today. After arriving on the scene with a self-titled debut effort in 1969, Yes went on to release nine additional studio albums via Atlantic, which now belongs to WMG.
Digital Music News
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Announces a Solo Album — and Publicly Reveals His Face for the First Time
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announces a solo album and publicly reveals his face for the first time. Thomas Bangalter, half of the legendary French electronic duo Daft Punk, has announced his first orchestral solo album and publicly revealed his face for the first time — as a realistic illustration.
Comments / 0