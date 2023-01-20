Warner Music Group (WMG) has officially acquired the recorded rights of Yes in a deal that covers the London-based group’s first 12 studio albums. The Big Three label and the more than 50-year-old act unveiled the transaction – specifically extending to Yes’ Atlantic Records studio albums as well as 17 live recordings and compilations – in a formal announcement message today. After arriving on the scene with a self-titled debut effort in 1969, Yes went on to release nine additional studio albums via Atlantic, which now belongs to WMG.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO