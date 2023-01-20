Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
proclaimerscv.com
Teacher in Texas school district was fired after distributing “very upsetting” worksheet containing racial slurs and insults to special needs class in 7th grade
After giving worksheets to students with special needs that contained insulting comments and racist slurs, a teacher in Texas was fired. According to Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft at a press conference on Friday, the worksheets were distributed to a class of roughly a dozen seventh-grade kids at Rancier Middle School with special learning needs.
Bowie High School's theater director faces new lawsuit in state district court
AUSTIN, Texas — A lawsuit filed in state district court last week accuses Diane "Betsy" Cornwell of "abusing her power over the plaintiffs for her own perverse ends," among other claims. Three former Bowie High School students are suing Cornwell over allegations of forcing them to engage in intimacy...
Elgin Courier
Threat at middle school investigated
Security is enhanced at Elgin Middle School today after an online rumor, although parents had reason to be relieved in the morning. The Elgin Police Department found no credence to a threat discovered Sunday, Jan. 22. Extra security has been added out an abundance of caution. “This has been determined...
Texas Middle School Parts Ways With Teacher Who Assigned Racial Slur Worksheets
Students received a "Trigger Words Scramble" that included the N-word, as well as derogatory terms like “fat” and “crackhead.”
Mountainview Elementary to rededicate library honor of former principal and librarian
WACO, Texas — One Waco school will honor two beloved former employees this week, by rededicating its library in their honor. Mountainview Elementary has decided to honor former principal Raymond Weldon and former librarian Dottie Buchanan with the new dedication, citing their contributions to the school and their passion for helping students.
KWTX
The four-day school week: Has Academy ISD sparked a trend in other Central Texas schools?
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Academy ISD’s recent announcement to move to a four-day school week in the 2023-2024 school year, other Central Texas schools are weighing in on whether they’ll make the same decision. KWTX spoke with districts in Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Waco, Salado and Jarrell....
Killeen ISD teacher fired after giving students ‘disturbing assignment’
KILLEEN (FOX 44) — An assignment issued to Rancier Middle School students has resulted in the teacher’s termination. Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft tells FOX 44 News that an investigation was immediately launched upon learning of the “appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.” The district says this assignment does not support nor reflect […]
‘A Legacy of Rage’ in Waco
Fort Worth author Jeff Guinn offers a compelling account of the 1993 tragedy that still casts shadows on our political landscape today. Thirty years ago this April 19, TV viewers looked on as Mount Carmel—the sprawling Branch Davidian compound on a bleak stretch of prairie outside Waco—was engulfed in flame and smoke. The destruction of the rickety settlement, familiar after two months of intense media coverage, marked the fiery end of a 51-day siege which left four federal agents and 82 Branch Davidians dead, including 23 children and the group’s messianic leader, David Koresh.
KWTX
Baylor University police increasing patrols as Waco police investigate assault near campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University Police Department (BUPD) is increasing patrols around campus after it was notified by the Waco Police Department of an off-campus assault in the 1900 Block of S. 9th Street. It happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. “The victim was approached...
CBS Austin
Crews respond to fire at Travis Early College High School
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at Travis Early College High School early Sunday morning. Just after 5 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. ALSO | Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin. It started on the roof...
KWTX
‘Come and get me’: Fugitive who challenged Waco police captured
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is crediting the tips it received via Crime Stoppers for the capture of Brandon Bonner, 28, a fugitive wanted on warrants for assault and family violence, days after Bonner shared a social media post with his mugshot and told authorities, “you want me, come and get me (expletive).”
KWTX
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
fox44news.com
City of Killeen participates in homeless count program
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen will take part in an annual, coordinated effort this Thursday in order to measure homelessness across Texas. The City says that, in association with the Texas Homeless Network, volunteers from the community will conduct the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. This is a census of all homeless people. Cities nationwide will be participating in similar counts this year and reporting the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
earnthenecklace.com
Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?
The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
City of Killeen to provide warming center at Moss Rose Center
KILLEEN, Texas — The Moss Rose Center will provide a warming center for those in need on Sunday, Jan. 22. The city says the warming center will be open starting 6 p.m. through Monday at 9 a.m. Dinner will also be served at the Moss Rose Center 1103 East...
KWTX
Trial underway for ex-city of Waco employee accused of assaulting police officer during disturbance
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial of a former city of Waco employee who authorities say held a knife to a police officer’s throat and tried to grab his gun during a disturbance in 2018. Ronald Louis Turner, 32, is on trial...
fox7austin.com
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pflugerville: police
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - No arrests were made following a deadly shooting in Pflugerville over the weekend due to self-defense, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said on Jan. 21, around 9:11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive. When officers arrived, they found...
KWTX
Austin man accused of shooting wife in the head, charged with murder
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers in Austin arrested Willie Easley, 77, charged with murder in the killing of his wife, and booked him into the Travis County Jail. Officers responded to the deadly shooting inside a residence in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane shortly before 4 p.m. on Jan. 19 and found the body of Muriel Easley, 72.
Bell Co. Commissioners skip vote on Confederate statue
BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note: 6 News was incorrectly told by Commissioner Minor that a vote of 4-1 was taken Monday. The previous version of this article has been corrected. Bell County Commissioners did not vote Monday morning on an agenda item that called for the destruction of a...
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday
KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
